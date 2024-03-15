McDonald’s Suffers Worldwide Tech Outage, Customers Unable To Place Orders

New Delhi: McDonald’s system outages have been reported worldwide on Friday. The system failure led to customers being unable to order food in some parts of the world. Certain McDonald’s restaurants resumed normal operations after experiencing issues, with customers able to place orders and receive their food at establishments in Bangkok, Milan, and London.

McDonald's in Japan announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that many of their stores across the country have temporarily closed. They apologized for any inconvenience this may have caused to their customers. (Also Read: Bengaluru Commuter Faces 50-minute Wait Time For Uber, Says ‘City Is Messed up’)

The communication manager for McDonald’s Denmark in a statement to the Associated Press said that “We are aware of a technology failure that has affected our restaurants. The issue has now been resolved and our restaurants are open,”. (Also Read: Rare 4GB Original iPhone Goes Up For Auction: Here's All You Need To Know)

According to Downdetector, a website that monitors technical problems with apps and websites, there was a sudden increase in reports of problems with the McDonald's app in Australia at approximately 2 a.m. ET on Friday.

The global fast food chain has approximately 40,000 restaurants worldwide, including over 14,000 stores in the United States. According to its regional websites, it operates close to 3,000 stores in Japan and about 1,000 in Australia. The outage also appeared to impact customers in Hong Kong, New Zealand, and the UK, as individuals took to social media to express frustrations about disruptions at various stores.

Earlier this month, Facebook and Instagram, both owned by Meta, experienced technical problems that caused disruptions in their services worldwide, affecting hundreds of thousands of users for over two hours.