Meizu 18 phones worth Rs 100 crore sold in just 1 minute

Have you ever heard that after one minute of the launch of a phone, it breaks all the records of its sales? Meizu 18 is one such phone which was completely sold out, with sales surpassing 100 million yuan (Rs 112 crore).

Meizu 18 and 18 Pro was launched which runs on the latest Flyme 9 custom skin that does not have any pre-installed applications or advertisements.

In terms of specifications, the phones come with the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. Both handsets are equipped with up to 12GB of LPPDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Meizu 18 has a 4,000mAh battery, whereas the Pro model gets a larger 4,500mAh battery. The vanilla model supports 36W Super mCharge fast charging, while the Pro model is equipped with 40W charging, 40W Super Wireless mCharge technology, and 10W reverse wireless charging.