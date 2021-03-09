हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Meizu 18

Meizu 18 phones worth Rs 100 crore sold in just 1 minute

The Meizu 18 has a 4,000mAh battery, whereas the Pro model gets a larger 4,500mAh battery. The vanilla model supports 36W Super mCharge fast charging, while the Pro model is equipped with 40W charging, 40W Super Wireless mCharge technology, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Meizu 18 phones worth Rs 100 crore sold in just 1 minute

Have you ever heard that after one minute of the launch of a phone, it breaks all the records of its sales? Meizu 18 is one such phone which was completely sold out, with sales surpassing 100 million yuan (Rs 112 crore).

Meizu 18 and 18 Pro was launched which runs on the latest Flyme 9 custom skin that does not have any pre-installed applications or advertisements.

In terms of specifications, the phones come with the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. Both handsets are equipped with up to 12GB of LPPDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. 

The Meizu 18 has a 4,000mAh battery, whereas the Pro model gets a larger 4,500mAh battery. The vanilla model supports 36W Super mCharge fast charging, while the Pro model is equipped with 40W charging, 40W Super Wireless mCharge technology, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Meizu 18Meizu 18 ProMeizu 18 salesMeizu 18 features
Next
Story

iPhone 11 survives 6 months underwater, finds way back to owner

Must Watch

PT6M42S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day