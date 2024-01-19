Meta Introduces 'Nighttime Nudge' Feature To Reduce Screen Time

New Delhi: Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is rolling out new features focused on privacy and safety for its younger audience. "Nighttime Nudge" on Instagram aims to encourage teens to log off after 10 minutes on Reels or Direct Messages late at night, promoting healthier sleep habits.

Enhanced Parental Supervision On Messenger

Expanding last year's Parental Supervision tools, Meta now offers parents worldwide insights into their teens' Messenger app use.

This includes tracking usage time, receiving updates on contacts, and adjusting privacy settings without accessing message content. The tools were initially launched in the US, UK, and Canada and are now available globally.

Instagram DMs Safety Features

In response to potential unwanted interactions, especially for teens, Meta is testing safety notices and age restrictions on Instagram DMs. Features include warnings for suspicious behavior and restrictions on adults over 19 sending private messages to teens who don't follow them.

Additional measures under testing include invite-only connections and limiting message request invites to text only until accepted.

Time Management Tools For Teens

To encourage a positive online experience, Meta is introducing features like "Take a Break" on Instagram. Teens will receive notifications after 20 minutes on Facebook, suggesting breaks and enabling them to set daily time limits. Nudges on Instagram will also advise teens to close the app when engaged with Reels late at night.