topStoriesenglish2610380
NewsTechnology
META

Meta May Fire 6K Workers In Its 3rd Round Of Job Cuts Next Week: Report

The exact number has not been confirmed, but it is expected that the company will lay off approximately 6,000 employees in this round.

Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 04:23 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Meta May Fire 6K Workers In Its 3rd Round Of Job Cuts Next Week: Report

New Delhi: Meta (formerly Facebook) is reportedly going to start laying off more employees next week in its third round of job cuts. The layoffs will affect Meta's business departments and could affect thousands of employees, reports Vox.

"The third wave is going to happen next week. That affects everybody in the biz teams, including in my organs," Meta president of global affairs Nick Clegg, was quoted as saying. (Also Read: 10 Wedding Destinations In India With A Foreign Feel)

However, the exact number has not been confirmed, but it is expected that the company will lay off approximately 6,000 employees in this round. (Also Read: 10 Top Countries With Highest Tea Drinkers)

In March, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company planned to cut 10,000 jobs by the end of May, following an 11,000-job cut in November last year.

The tech giant cut around 4,000 of the planned 10,000 positions last month, leaving nearly 6,000 positions potentially on the chopping block. At the end of 2022, Meta had around 86,000 employees, the report said.

The ongoing layoffs at Meta are part of Zuckerberg's plans for a "year of efficiency" in 2023. In April, Meta almost wiped out its team dedicated to combating misinformation.

According to 'Command Line' by The Verge's Alex Heath, the majority of the team responsible for combating fake news across Facebook and Instagram has been sacked.

"The team size was about 50 people," the report said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818