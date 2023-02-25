Meta Rolls Out Its Paid Verification In Australia, New Zealand

New Delhi: Meta has rolled out its paid subscription plan for Facebook and Instagram to users based in Australia and New Zealand. The subscription plan known as "Meta Verified" offers a verified label, improved reach, better protection from impersonation, access to customer support, and exclusive stickers on Facebook and Instagram, reports TechCrunch.



Last week, the company announced that it is testing paid verification for Instagram and Facebook for $11.99 per month for the web and $14.99 per month for mobile. (Also Read: PM-KISAN 13th Installment: Farmers Of This State To Get Rs 2,000 on Feb 27- Check Name on Beneficiary List)



Moreover, users can look at the benefits offered by the subscription and the procedure to join on the company`s website. As the company is doing a slow rollout of the plan, many users might not see the option to purchase it right away, said the report. (Also Read: "Dear SBI User...:" Are You Also Getting This SMS? Check Truth About SBI Fake Message Scam)



There are separate plans for Instagram and Facebook, and currently, only the web plan is available for Facebook. So, if users want to purchase Meta Verified for both platforms, they will have to pay $27 per month.



For Meta Verified, users must be at least 18 years old, have a history of recent activity, such as posting, and have a profile photo that matches the government ID they provide. As of now, Meta subscribers cannot change their profile name, username, date of birth, or profile picture without unsubscribing and reapplying.