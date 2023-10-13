New Delhi: Meta will soon allow you to edit your Threads and send ‘Voice Threads’ without paying any additional cost. Similar to other platforms, an ‘edited’ icon with the timestamp will appear below the revised version.

Elon Musk’s Twitter offers the edit option under the premium subscription plan which charges Rs 650 for web and Rs 900 for Android/ iOS monthly.

How to send Voice note on Threads?

Sending messages via voice is easy in comparison to text where you need to type everything.

Step 1: Tap a new microphone button to get the recording interface.

Step 2: Press the red record button to record what message you want to convey.

Step 3: Your voice will play once it is tapped. Moreover, the text of what you say is highlighted in the post.

Meta launched Twitter-competitor two month back with a huge hype, getting 100 million viewers. Meta is constantly working to improve users experience on Threads by adding features.