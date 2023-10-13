trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2674704
NewsTechnology
META

Meta's Threads: Users Soon Able To Edit Posts, Send Voice Notes

Elon Musk’s Twitter offers the edit option under the premium subscription plan which charges Rs 650 for web and Rs 900 for Android/ iOS monthly.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 12:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Meta's Threads: Users Soon Able To Edit Posts, Send Voice Notes

New Delhi: Meta will soon allow you to edit your Threads and send ‘Voice Threads’ without paying any additional cost. Similar to other platforms, an ‘edited’ icon with the timestamp will appear below the revised version.

Elon Musk’s Twitter offers the edit option under the premium subscription plan which charges Rs 650 for web and Rs 900 for Android/ iOS monthly.

How to send Voice note on Threads?

Sending messages via voice is easy in comparison to text where you need to type everything.

Step 1: Tap a new microphone button to get the recording interface.

Step 2: Press the red record button to record what message you want to convey.

Step 3: Your voice will play once it is tapped. Moreover, the text of what you say is highlighted in the post.

Meta launched Twitter-competitor two month back with a huge hype, getting 100 million viewers. Meta is constantly working to improve users experience on Threads by adding features. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Operation Ajay in Israel: Why is Hamas killing foreigners?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will destroy Gaza to destroy Hamas!
DNA Video
DNA: The most horrifying pictures from Gaza
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War Update: Live & Exclusive Reporting from Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indian journalists the 'target' of Hamas?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's decision on Israel war surprised everyone!
DNA Video
DNA: What did China say on Hamas amid Palestine-Israel war?
DNA Video
DNA: Horrible picture of Israeli war
DNA Video
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: The most dangerous picture from Israel war
DNA Video
DNA: How Will the World Order Change after Israel-Hamas War?