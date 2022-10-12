Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9 Tablet, Studio 2+ launched in India; Check specs and other details

New Delhi: Microsoft has launched its new array of products including Microsoft Surface 9 Pro, Microsoft Surface Laptop, Microsoft Studio +2, and new Windows features announcements in the Microsoft Surface Event 2022. The event was livestreamed on October 12 at 7:30 pm IST.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 Specs:

The new device is smooth and sleek with Alcantara and metal design. It comes with two option – 13.5 and 15 inch and with two colours - sage and green. It is 50% more powerful laptop than its previous version. It has super comfortable keyboard, whisper quiet typing, precision tap response touch. Besides, it has thunderbolt 4 ports for faster transferring of data and provide high quality sound with Dolby Atmos.

Surface 5 Laptop has carbon aware computer operating system which is the first window 11. It provides window updates when your laptop has local energy available like wind and power. It will help Microsoft to be negative in carbon by 2030.

Windows 11 New Updates:

You can now muti-task in touch and new snap feature is available. It comes with new snipping tool and more personal connection with Microsoft window studio. It makes entire working process smooth and efficient.

Microsoft is integrating with Apple to provide Apple music and Apple TV experience in Windows as well. Apple iCloud is now available on Windows PC

Windows now includes system wise voice access to record your voice. It is now providing new adaptive accessories like 3D printed pen grips for creative and design. Windows 11 is the most secure version of window. It has smart App control to rule out malicious software and scripts from the Internet and it blocks over 900 password attacks everyday.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 tablet:

The latest Microsoft Surface Pro 9 tablet is come with two new colours Sapphire and Forest. It will have premium alcantara. The feature are full keyboard that can connect with magnetically, precision tuned touch, AI enhanced camera with Photograph Blur, framing, etc. The special thing about is new 5G connectivity availability for fast downloading. It is powered with Intel 12 th generation and Qualcomm processor. It comes with flat and compact pen.

Microsoft Studio 2+

It has intel i7 quad-core processor with Dolby sound. It will adopting to you. You can have four 14 inch display. The power of cloud AI is linked with Microsoft.