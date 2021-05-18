हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Microsoft Teams available for personal use with free video calls 24/7: Here’s what you get

Microsoft previewed the personal version of Teams nearly a year ago on iOS and Android devices. The personal service is similar to the Microsoft Teams for businesses and allows people to chat, video call, and share calendars, locations and files easily.

Microsoft Teams available for personal use with free video calls 24/7: Here’s what you get

Tech giant Microsoft has come up with a new feature called ‘personal life’ for Teams users in India. Using these features, Microsoft users will be able to use the platform to make video calls, chat, plan and organise with their friends and family in one place for free.

The users of Teams personal version will also be able to meet up with up to 300 people in video calls that can last for 24 hours.

According to The Verge, Microsoft will "eventually enforce limits of 60 minutes for group calls of up to 100 people after the pandemic, but keep 24 hours for 1:1 calls".

Microsoft previewed the personal version of Teams nearly a year ago on iOS and Android devices.

The personal service is similar to the Microsoft Teams for businesses and allows people to chat, video call, and share calendars, locations and files easily.

Microsoft Teams for personal use now works across the web, mobile and desktop apps.

Microsoft is also allowing Teams personal users to enable its Together mode, the report said on Monday.

However, Microsoft is yet to announce plans to replace Skype with Teams for the consumers.

Driven by online work and learning amid the ongoing pandemic, Microsoft Teams now have 145 million daily active users globally, almost double the number a year ago, according to the company`s CEO Satya Nadella.

The number of organisations with more than 1,000 users integrating their third party and line of business applications with Teams has increased nearly three times year-over-year.

The company has added more than 300 features in Teams over the past year, including more than 100 new capabilities so far in 2021.

New inclusive meeting experience for hybrid work including custom gallery views enables anyone to be seen, heard and participate whether they are at home, in a meeting room, at an office or on a factory floor.

 

