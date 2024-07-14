Microsoft Updates Notepad App On Windows 11, Introducing New Features 40 Years After Launch

New Delhi: Microsoft has rolled out an update to its Notepad app on Windows 11, more than 40 years after the simple text editor was first introduced in Windows in 1983. This upgrade includes spell-checking and an autocorrect feature. Notably, the software giant initially tested these writing tools in March and has now released them for the stable version of Windows 11.

Spell Check And Autocorrect Feature In Notepad:

The new spellcheck feature in Notepad works similarly to those in Microsoft Word or the Edge browser, underlining misspelt words in red. Users can now enable or disable spellcheck based on file type, offering more flexibility in managing corrections within Notepad. Adding Further, Microsoft has introduced an autocorrect feature, automatically correcting typos when spellcheck is enabled. Autocorrect can also be disabled in Notepad’s settings.

Alongside these enhancements, Microsoft has been continuously updating the Notepad app with features specifically designed for Windows 11 users. The new Notepad now includes a character count tool, a dark mode for improved visibility in low light, tabbed windows for streamlined document management, and integration with Microsoft Copilot. It even features a virtual fidget spinner, adding a fun element to the classic text editor.

Features Expected To Arrive in Windows 11:

Removal of Win + C Key Combination: Microsoft is removing the Win + C key combination that currently opens the Copilot sidebar app on Windows 11.

Automatic OneDrive Backup: With a new Windows 11 setup and an internet connection, OneDrive may automatically store Desktop, Pictures, Documents, Music, and Video folders and upload them to the cloud by default.

Improved File Sharing Between Windows 11 and Android: A new "My Phone" option in the Windows Share menu will allow users to send photos, documents, and more directly to their Android device, making file sharing easier without the need for external tools or transfers. This feature is currently in beta for Windows Insiders.