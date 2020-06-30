Microsoft's 2nd next-gen Xbox may launch in August: Report

San Francisco: A leaked Microsoft document has revealed that the company's second next-gen Xbox will be fully revealed in August.

Microsoft had originally planned to unveil the console, codenamed "Lockhart", in June, but now the tech giant has moved these plans to August, reports Eurogamer.

Project Lockhart, or Xbox Series S, is expected to be a cheaper and less powerful version of the Xbox Series X, unlike Sony's PS5 Digital Edition, which will be a standard PS5 but without an optical drive.

While Microsoft has not acknowledged Lockhart, the codename can also be found in the company's Xbox One operating system, alongside references to Anaconda and Dante.

The Xbox Lockhart will come with 7.5 GB of usable RAM and 4 teraflops of GPU performance. It will reportedly support 1080p or 1440p gaming.

Microsoft in February had announced that the Xbox series X console will use a custom made eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU, clocked up to 3.8GHz. For handling graphics will come with a custom RDNA 2-class GPU with 12 teraflops of power and 52 compute units, clocked at 1.82GHz each.