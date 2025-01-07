Moto G05 Smartphone Launched In India With 5200mAh Battery And Android 15; Check Specs, Price

Moto G05 India Launch: Motorola has launched the Moto G05, a new budget smartphone in India featuring a sleek vegan leather back design. As the successor to the Moto G04, which debuted in February last year, the Moto G05 stands out as the first phone in its price segment to come preloaded with Android 15 out of the box.

The smartphone comes in two Pantone curated colours: Plum Red and Forest Green. However, the both colour variants have a vegan leather finish. The phone also supports water touch technology that adjusts sensitivity when wet. It is IP52 rated for dust and splash resistance and offers the sole 4GB + 64GB variant in India. The company is also promising 2 years of security updates on the device, but it hasn't specified the OS updates yet.

Moto G05 Specifications

The device features a 6.67" HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, providing smooth visuals and a peak brightness of up to 1000 nits for an enhanced viewing experience.

It is powered by an Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra processor and delivers efficient performance for various tasks. The phone is equipped with a 5200mAh battery with a 18W fast charging via a USB Type-C port, ensuring quick power-ups.

For photography, the 50MP rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and LED flash captures crisp images, while the 8MP front camera with an f/2.05 aperture offers clear selfies. The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for easy unlocking, and its dimensions are 165.67 x 75.98 x 8.17mm, weighing 188.8g. The Moto G05 smartphone does support tools like Google Photo Editor, Magic Unblur, Magic Eraser, and Magic Editor.

Moto G05 Price In India And Availability

The Moto G05 is priced at Rs 6,999 and will be available for purchase starting January 13, 2025, from 12pm onwards. Motorola is offering a single storage variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The device will be sold through Flipkart, Motorola.in, and various retail stores. For exclusive early access, you can buy the Moto G05 on Flipkart starting at 12pm on January 13th.