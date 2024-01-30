Moto G24 Power Budget Smartphone Launched in India; Check Price, Specs

New Delhi: Lenovo-owned brand Motorola has launched its budget smartphone Moto G24 Power in India. The upcoming handset will be available on Motorola.in, Flipkart, and retail stores from February 7 this year. The Moto G24 Power smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and runs on Android 14 with the company's own My UX custom skin.

The budget smartphone will be available in two colour options: Glacier Blue and Ink Blue. Moreover, the handset comes in two storage options: 4GB RAM/128GB and the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, respectively.

The all-new #MotoG24Power is finally here! Packed with an ultra-premium design and a massive 6000mAh battery, see how it lives up to its claim, #DikheMastChaleZabardast.

Sale starts on 7th Feb at ₹8,249.

Get yours @Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW, and leading retail stores. pic.twitter.com/SknuszK8m2 January 30, 2024

Moto G24 Power Specifications

The smartphone boasts a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS display, offering a crisp resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels and a brightness of up to 500 nits. It is loaded with a 6,000mAh battery supported by 30W turbocharging. Under the hood, it is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor for efficient performance.

Moto G24 Power Camera

In the photography department, it showcases a 50MP rear camera, complemented by a 2MP macro camera. Additionally, there is a 16MP front camera dedicated to capturing stunning selfies and facilitating video chats.

Moto G24 Power Connectivity

For connectivity, the device offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port, ensuring a comprehensive range of connectivity options for users.

The new #MotoG24Power has all that you need and more. Be it looks or a powerful battery, this is a phone which #DikheMastChaleZabardast.

Sale begins on 7th Feb starting at ₹8,249 @Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo, and all leading retail stores. pic.twitter.com/oHE6hYFvrw January 30, 2024

Moto G24 Power Price

For the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, the phone is priced at Rs 8,999, while the top model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 9,999.

Moto G24 Power Launch Offers

The handset includes a Rs. 750 exchange bonus for exchanging old devices. This would bring down the initial price tag to Rs. 8,249. Furthermore, EMI options start at Rs.