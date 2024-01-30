trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2715808
NewsTechnology
MOTOROLA

Moto G24 Power Budget Smartphone Launched in India; Check Price, Specs

The Moto G24 Power budget smartphone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 06:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Moto G24 Power Budget Smartphone Launched in India; Check Price, Specs Image Credit: Twitter/motorolaindia

New Delhi: Lenovo-owned brand Motorola has launched its budget smartphone Moto G24 Power in India. The upcoming handset will be available on Motorola.in, Flipkart, and retail stores from February 7 this year. The Moto G24 Power smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and runs on Android 14 with the company's own My UX custom skin.

The budget smartphone will be available in two colour options: Glacier Blue and Ink Blue. Moreover, the handset comes in two storage options: 4GB RAM/128GB and the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, respectively.

Moto G24 Power Specifications

The smartphone boasts a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS display, offering a crisp resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels and a brightness of up to 500 nits. It is loaded with a 6,000mAh battery supported by 30W turbocharging. Under the hood, it is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor for efficient performance.

Moto G24 Power Camera

In the photography department, it showcases a 50MP rear camera, complemented by a 2MP macro camera. Additionally, there is a 16MP front camera dedicated to capturing stunning selfies and facilitating video chats. 

Moto G24 Power Connectivity

For connectivity, the device offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port, ensuring a comprehensive range of connectivity options for users.

Moto G24 Power Price

For the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, the phone is priced at Rs 8,999, while the top model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 9,999.

Moto G24 Power Launch Offers

The handset includes a Rs. 750 exchange bonus for exchanging old devices. This would bring down the initial price tag to Rs. 8,249. Furthermore, EMI options start at Rs. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Indian Army Introduces New Fitness Policy
DNA Video
DNA: Pariksha Pe Charcha: 'Compete with yourself, not others' says PM Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar to resign soon?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar quit INDIA bloc?
DNA Video
Bihar Political Crisis Update: DNA: Big Blow to I.N.D.I alliance
DNA Video
Republic Day Parade: DNA: Women display motorcycle daredevil stunts
DNA Video
DNA: 'ASI certified truth' of ancient temple in Gyanvapi Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: What ASI report on Gyanvapi survey revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden