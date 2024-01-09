Moto G34 5G launched in India With Three Colour Options, Check Specs, Price And More

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Motorola unveiled the Moto G34 5G smartphone in the Indian market on Tuesday (January 9, 2024). It is Motorola's latest G-series offering in the country. The new Moto G34 5G will be available on Motorola's website, selected retail stores in the country, and via Flipkart starting January 17.

To recall, the Moto G34 5G smartphone was previously launched in China and is now finally making its way to the Indian market. Interestingly, the company is promising 1 year of OS upgrades and 3 years of security upgrades with this phone. (Also Read: Asus ROG Phone 8 Series Rolled Out With Multiple AI Features, Check Specs and Price)

Let's have a quick look at the specifications of the new Moto G34 5G

Moto G34 5G Specifications:

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 6nm 5G SoC with Adreno 619 GPU. The smartphone comes in 4GB/8GB and 8GB/128GB storage variants along with expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD. The handset runs on the latest Android 14 OS with My UX custom skin out of the box.

Moto G34 5G Camera:

The Motorola phone houses a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP macro sensor at the back. For selfies and video calls, the handset is equipped with a 16MP shooter on the front.

Moto G34 5G Display:

Motorola's Moto G34 5G sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with a peak brightness of 500 nits.

Moto G34 5G Price:

Motorola's Moto G34 5G is now available at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 11,999. The company is also offering a Rs 1,000 additional discount on exchange.

Moto G34 5G Battery:

The smartphone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 20W turbocharging.

Moto G34 5G Colours:

The smartphone will be available in three colour options: Ice Blue, Charcoal Black, or Ocean Green.