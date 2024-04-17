Motorola Edge 50 Ultra With Two New Earbuds Launched Globally; Check Price, Specs 

New Delhi: Lenovo-owned Motorola has officially launched the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra globally. The smartphone will be available in Asia, Europe, and other select markets soon. The newly launched Edge 50 Ultra ships with the Android 14-based Hello UI.

However, the company has not yet revealed the price and availability of the smartphone in India. It is offered in Forest Grey and Peach Fuzz shades with a vegan leather finish and a third Nordic Wood pattern. The base variant of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra costs EUR 999 (approx. Rs 88,900).

Apart from this, the company also announced two new wireless earbuds – Motorola Buds and Motorola Buds+ in partnership with the well-known audio giant Bose.

The @motorola #edge50ultra, powered by #Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, delivers premium speed and performance with Snapdragon Sound and more. The motorola #edge50pro & #edge50fusion also perform remarkably across image processing, gaming, and immersive audio experiences. #hellosmARTphone pic.twitter.com/UZm3H8Rfoa — Snapdragon (@Snapdragon) April 16, 2024

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Specifications:

The smartphone features a stunning 6.7-inch full-HD+ pOLED display with a rapid 144Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 2,500 nits. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, ensuring seamless multitasking and a smooth user experience.

It comes with a triple camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto lens offering up to 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, there is a high-resolution 50MP front camera.

Stay powered throughout the day with its robust 4,500mAh battery, supporting blazing-fast 125W wired charging and convenient 50W wireless charging. Stay connected on the go with dual 5G, 4G, and a plethora of connectivity options including Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.4. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: Moto G64 5G vs Realme P1 5G; Which Smartphone Should You Buy At Rs 15,000 Segment?)

Security is paramount with the in-display fingerprint sensor, while its IP68 rating ensures durability against dust and water. With such impressive specs, this handset sets the bar high for performance, connectivity, and durability.

Motorola Buds+ Earbuds:

The wearable device features Bose-tuned dual dynamic drivers, active noise cancellation (ANC), and EQ tuning. They support Dolby's Head Tracking and Atmos technology, enhancing your audio experience.

With CrystalTalk AI, wind noise is minimized for clearer calls. It is equipped with two triple mic systems, offering superior audio clarity and ambient noise suppression.

The earbuds enjoy up to 8 hours of playback on a single charge, with the case providing an additional 38 hours of battery life. The Motorola Buds+ cost $130 (approx. Rs 10,875).

Say hello to moto buds: enjoy enhanced bass, personalize noise cancellation levels, and appreciate audio for hours in a go. Four stunning colors, here to rock your world:

Starlight Blue

Glacial Blue

Coral Peach

Kiwi Green



Learn more: https://t.co/nmRX4Zm1fq pic.twitter.com/p6mO476w6g April 16, 2024

Motorola Buds:

The earbuds feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers for rich sound quality and integrate CrystalTalk AI for enhanced call clarity. With active noise cancellation (ANC), they block out unwanted noise for immersive listening.

The earbuds offer up to 9 hours of playback on a single charge. They are priced at $68 (approximately Rs 5,688).