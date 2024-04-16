Tech Showdown: Moto G64 5G vs Realme P1 5G; Which Smartphone Should You Buy At Rs 15,000 Segment?

New Delhi: Moto G64 5G vs Realme P1 5G-- Welcome to the showdown between the Moto G64 5G and Realme P1 smartphones in the Rs 15,000 price range! Motorola has launched its latest offering Moto G64 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The newly launched smartphones come in two storage options: 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB.

The smartphone is likely to compete in the crowded sub-Rs 15,000 smartphone market. The handset features the world's first MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor.

Meanwhile, Realme has launched its new Realme P1 5G series in India which includes the Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G smartphone. The newly launched handset focuses on delivering great performance in the mid-range segment.

Both smartphones offer incredible value with their 5G capabilities and feature-rich designs. The Moto G64 promises blazing-fast performance and a stunning display, while the Realme P1 focuses on delivering impressive camera features within budget constraints. (Also Read: iPhone 14 Available For Rs 30,210 On Amazon; Check Discount Offers And Specs)

This comparison aims to simplify the decision-making process, helping users determine which smartphone best suits their needs and preferences. Let's have a quick look-

Moto G64 5G Specification:

The latest smartphone is the first phone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC and IMG BXM-8-256 GPU combo, promising unparalleled performance. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, offering a stunning visual experience.



It is loaded with a 6,000mAh battery and 33W Turbo power fast charging. The device features dual rear cameras - a 50MP primary with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle, alongside a 16MP front camera for selfies.

It comes with a 240Hz touch sampling rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance. Adding further, it includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and Moto spatial sound, delivering an immersive audio experience.

Realme P1 5G Specifications:

The smartphone features a stunning 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, featuring an impressive 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and peak brightness reaching 2,000 nits, ensuring vibrant visuals and smooth interaction.

It is Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging support. The smartphone runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0. (Also Read: Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G Launched in India: Check Price, Specs And Early Bird Sale Offers)

In the camera department, a 50-megapixel primary sensor and, a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the rear. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16MP shooter at the front.

Moreover, it carries an IP54 rating for dust resistance. The smartphone also features Rainwater Touch and Mini Capsule 2.0 to enhance usability. The handset is also equipped with a 7-layer VC cooling system ensuring efficient heat dissipation during intense gaming sessions.

Moto G64 5G vs Realme P1 5G: At Rs 15,000 Price Segment

The Moto G64 5G comes in two storage variants: 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. For the 8GB RAM+128GB variant, the smartphone is priced at Rs 14,999, while the 12GB RAM+256GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs 16,999.

On the other hand, the Realme P1 5G comes with storage options: 6GB+128GB and 8GB + 256GB. For the base model 6GB+128GB, the smartphone is priced at Rs 15,999 and the 8GB + 256GB carries a price tag of Rs 18,999.

Disclaimer: This comparison helps people choose smartphones wisely. It doesn't favour any brand or model, just gives facts to help consumers understand their options better.