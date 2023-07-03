Motorola Launched Two New Flip Smartphones ‘Razr 40 Ultra’ & ‘Razr 40’ With 32 W Turbo Charging; Check India Price, Specs & Features
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will be cost about Rs 89,999 with Rs 7000 discount wtih ICICI credit card whereas Razr 40 will cost about Rs 59,999 with Rs 5,000 off with ICICI credit card. The pre-bookings for both devices has started now.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Motorola launched its two new flip smartphones ‘Razr 40 Ultra’ and ‘Razr 40’ on Monday in India. Both products will start available on Amazon from July 15 onwards. The 'Razr 40 Ultra' flip smartphone will be available in two stunning colors: Viva Magenta and Infinite Black. Packed with features like 30W TurboPower charging support and the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, it's set to deliver an exceptional user experience.
Meanwhile, the 'Razr 40' comes in three captivating colors: Sage Green, Vanilla Cream, and Summer Lilac. With its 8/256 storage capacity, it offers ample space for all your digital needs.
What sets these smartphones apart is their versatile flip screen, providing a range of functionalities that go beyond the ordinary. Capture hands-free selfies, access your favorite apps without even opening the phone, and enjoy instant access to your music library at a glance. With the external display, you can even set your route effortlessly.
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra India Price
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will be cost about Rs 89,999 with Rs 7000 discount wtih ICICI credit card whereas Razr 40 will cost about Rs 59,999 with Rs 5,000 off with ICICI credit card. The pre-bookings for both devices has started now.
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Specifications:
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Performance
Operating System Android™ 13
Internal Storage 256GB built-in UFS 3.1
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Sensors
Fingerprint reader
Proximity + light sensor
Ambient light sensor
Accelerometer
Gyroscope
eCompass
Hall sensor
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Processor
Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform
Memory (RAM) 8GB LPDDR5
Security
Side fingerprint reader,
Face unlock
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Battery
Battery Size 3800mAh non-removable
Charging 30W TurboPower™ charging support 5W wireless charging support (charger sold separately) Charger Type IN
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Display
Display Size Main display: 6.9" FHD+ pOLED display
External display: 3.6" pOLED display Resolution Main display: FHD+ (2640 x 1080) | 413ppi External display: 1066 x 1056 | 413ppi Screen to Body Ratio Active Area-Body: 85.4%
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Rear Camera Hardware
12MP (f/1.5, 1.4μm) | OIS
Camera 2
13MP (f/2.2, 1.12μm) | Ultra-wide + macro | FOV 108°
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Front Camera Hardware
Main display
32MP (f/2.4, 0.7 μm) | 8MP (f/2.4, 1.4um) Quad Pixel
External display
Main: 12MP (f/1.5, 1.4μm) | OIS
Wide: 13MP (f/2.2, 1.12μm) | FOV 108°
SIM Card
eSIM + physical SIM
USB
Type-C port (USB 2.0)
Live Tv