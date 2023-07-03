Motorola Launched Two New Flip Smartphones ‘Razr 40 Ultra’ & ‘Razr 40’ With 32 W Turbo Charging; Check India Price, Specs & Features

New Delhi: Motorola launched its two new flip smartphones ‘Razr 40 Ultra’ and ‘Razr 40’ on Monday in India. Both products will start available on Amazon from July 15 onwards. The 'Razr 40 Ultra' flip smartphone will be available in two stunning colors: Viva Magenta and Infinite Black. Packed with features like 30W TurboPower charging support and the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, it's set to deliver an exceptional user experience.

Meanwhile, the 'Razr 40' comes in three captivating colors: Sage Green, Vanilla Cream, and Summer Lilac. With its 8/256 storage capacity, it offers ample space for all your digital needs.

What sets these smartphones apart is their versatile flip screen, providing a range of functionalities that go beyond the ordinary. Capture hands-free selfies, access your favorite apps without even opening the phone, and enjoy instant access to your music library at a glance. With the external display, you can even set your route effortlessly.



Motorola Razr 40 Ultra India Price

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will be cost about Rs 89,999 with Rs 7000 discount wtih ICICI credit card whereas Razr 40 will cost about Rs 59,999 with Rs 5,000 off with ICICI credit card. The pre-bookings for both devices has started now.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Specifications:

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Performance

Operating System Android™ 13

Internal Storage 256GB built-in UFS 3.1

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Sensors

Fingerprint reader

Proximity + light sensor

Ambient light sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

eCompass

Hall sensor

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Processor

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform

Memory (RAM) 8GB LPDDR5

Security

Side fingerprint reader,

Face unlock

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Battery

Battery Size 3800mAh non-removable

Charging 30W TurboPower™ charging support 5W wireless charging support (charger sold separately) Charger Type IN

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Display

Display Size Main display: 6.9" FHD+ pOLED display

External display: 3.6" pOLED display Resolution Main display: FHD+ (2640 x 1080) | 413ppi External display: 1066 x 1056 | 413ppi Screen to Body Ratio Active Area-Body: 85.4%

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Rear Camera Hardware

12MP (f/1.5, 1.4μm) | OIS

Camera 2

13MP (f/2.2, 1.12μm) | Ultra-wide + macro | FOV 108°

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Front Camera Hardware

Main display

32MP (f/2.4, 0.7 μm) | 8MP (f/2.4, 1.4um) Quad Pixel

External display

Main: 12MP (f/1.5, 1.4μm) | OIS

Wide: 13MP (f/2.2, 1.12μm) | FOV 108°

SIM Card

eSIM + physical SIM

USB

Type-C port (USB 2.0)