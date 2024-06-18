Motorola Razr 50 Series Official Launch Date Announced, Could Come WIth AI Features; Check Expected Specs

New Delhi: Motorola has announced the official launch date of the Motorola Razr 50 series in the US and China this month. The series includes Motorola Razr 50 and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra smartphones. These phones are expected to come as the successor to the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra, launched last year.

The company is set the launch the Motorola Razr 50 series on June 25 in both countries. However, there is no official information currently about the India launch date yet.

The smartphones could feature the smartphone with shades of Blue and Orange and might be available in seven colour options. Notably, these smartphones are likely to make their global debut in July. It is expected that these devices have been tipped to come with AI features.

Motorola Razr 50 Specifications (Expected)

The smartphone could feature a 6.9-inch FHD+ OLED main display and an upgraded 3.6-inch cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It can be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset and loaded with a 3,950mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

In the camera department, the Motorola Razr 50 is expected to come with a 50MP main camera and a 13MP secondary camera.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

The smartphone might have come with a 6.9-inch FHD+ OLED inner display and a 3.6-inch cover display. It is expected that the smartphone could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 paired with at least 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. (Also Read: Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Launched In India With Auto Focus Tracking Feature; Check Specs, Price And Bank Offers)

The device is expected to run on the latest Android 14 operating system with Motorola's Hello UI on top

In the camera department, the smartphone is likely to pack two 50MP sensors and a 32MP sensor on the rear. The smartphone could be loaded with a 4,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging.