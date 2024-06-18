Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Launched In India With Auto Focus Tracking Feature; Check Specs, Price And Bank Offers

New Delhi: Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched its flagship Motorola Edge 50 Ultra smartphone in the Indian market. The dual SIM (eSIM + nano) smartphone is packed with a Moto AI Photo Enhancement Engine offering features such as Auto Focus Tracking, Adaptive Stabilization, Action Shot, and Long Exposure.

The handset is available in Forest Grey and Peach Fuzz Pantone colour options. Consumers can purchase the smartphone from June 24 via Flipkart, motorola.in, and authorized retail stores in the country.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Price And Bank Offers

The smartphone is priced at Rs 59,999 for the 12GB+512GB variant. The company is offering an introductory discount of Rs 5,000 on the handset, bringing the price down to Rs 54,999.

Consumers can also get an additional discount of Rs 5,000 if they transact via an ICICI or HDFC Bank card. Hence, if you combine all the discounts, you can get the phone for as low as Rs 49,999. Moreover, consumers can also avail of No Cost EMIs for up to 12 months starting at Rs 4,167 per month from leading banks.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Specifications:

The newly launched smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, which is protected by a coating of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top, with a 1220x2712 pixel resolution. The device runs on the latest Android 14 operating system. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform processor paired with 12GB of RAM and offers a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 2500 nits peak brightness levels. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: OPPO F27 Pro+ Vs POCO F6; Which Is Best Smartphone Under Rs 30,000 Range?)

The handset is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 125W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W wireless powershare support. In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a triple camera setup which includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide autofocus camera, and a 64MP 3X portrait telephoto camera. There is a 50MP shooter on the front for selfies and video chats.

The IP68-rated phone also features stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: Xiaomi 14 CIVI Vs Vivo V29 Pro; Which Phone Suits Your Pocket In Rs 45,000 Price Segment?)

On the security front, the handset is protected by an on-screen fingerprint reader, face unlock, ThinkShield, and Moto Secure. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is equipped with a variety of sensors including proximity, ambient light (front), a 3-in-1 sensor (exposure, auto white balance, flicker), an accelerometer, and more.