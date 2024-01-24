New Delhi: In the first month of the ongoing year, America-based company Motorola come up with an intriguing deal for enthusiasts. The company has decided to make its foldable Razr 40 flip phone even more enticing for potential buyers in India by offering a significant price cut. The original aggressive pricing of the foldable device is now even more appealing.

Motorola Razr 40 Flip: Original Price

The smartphone was launched in July last year at the price tag of Rs 59,999. (Also Read: In Pics: From Aziz Premji To Sajjan Jindal, Where Are Next Gen Of These Biz Tycoons Are Studying, Or Have Studied From; Check Here)

Motorola Razr 40 Flip: Price Drop Offer

Motorola has decided to sweeten the deal for potential Razr 40 buyers in India by slashing a whopping Rs 10,000 off the original price. The new price tag for this sleek foldable phone is now just Rs 49,999. (Also Read: This Man Shares Details Of Meeting With Narayana Murthy In Economy Class Goes Viral: Here's Why)

Motorola Razr 40 Flip: Bank Offers

If you want to reduce the price further, you can also go for bank offers.

Motorola Razr 40 Flip: Colour Options

Motorola Razr 40 Flip is available in three colour options i.e. Saga Green, Summer Lilac, and Vanilla Cream.

Motorola Razr 40 Flip: Specifications

The Motorola Razr 40 boasts a 6.9-inch pOLED display with a high 144Hz refresh rate. The device is powered with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and coupled with 8GB of RAM.

On the camera front, the Razr 40 features a 64MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor. The smartphone is running a 4200mAh battery, accompanied by a 33W charger.

Motorola has also committed to providing three OS updates up to Android 16 and four years of security updates.