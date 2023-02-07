topStoriesenglish2570632
NewsTechnology
MOTOROLA

Motorola to Launch Moto E13 5G on Feb 8; Check Expected Price in India, Flipkart Offers, Specifications, and Other Details

According to a Twitter tipper named Debayan Roy, aka Gadgetsdata, the beginning pricing of the Moto may range from Rs 6,499 to Rs 6,999.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 02:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Moto E13 to be launched on Feb 8, 2023.
  • The leaks suggest that the price of the phone may be less than Rs 7,000.
  • The phone may be included with 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.

Trending Photos

Motorola to Launch Moto E13 5G on Feb 8; Check Expected Price in India, Flipkart Offers, Specifications, and Other Details

New Delhi: Motorola is all set to unveil its upcoming Moto E13 on February 8 in India. The most recent gadget is aimed at entry-level smartphone users, and a leak indicates that its beginning price may be less than Rs 7,000. Motorola has set up a Flipkart page for the phone that details the features and appearance of the Moto E13.

Moto E13 Expected Price

The Moto E13 is a smartphone that is specifically intended for entry-level users and will unquestionably cost less than Rs 10,000. According to a Twitter tipper named Debayan Roy, aka Gadgetsdata, the beginning pricing of the Moto may range from Rs 6,499 to Rs 6,999.

Expected RAM and Storage Options of Moto E13

The phone will include 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. Additionally, Motorola has verified a different storage option with 2GB of RAM.

Moto E13's Expected Processor

An octa-core Unisoc T606 processor with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage will be included in both storage configurations. Additionally, the Moto E13 will enable microSD card capacity extension up to 1TB.

Moto E13's Expected Colour Options

White, blue, and black are the three colour options available to customers. For a superb viewing experience, the Moto E13 has a 6.5-inch LCD screen that supports Dolby Atmos audio. 

Moto E13's Expected Specifications

The Moto E13's design is being flaunted by Motorola. A 5,000mAh battery will also be included with the Moto E13. A 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera are included in the camera arrangement. The Moto E13 also has a type-C port for charging, dual-band Wi-Fi, compatibility for two SIM cards, Bluetooth 5,0, a 10W charger, and an IP52 water-resistant design, among other important features.

Live Tv

Motorola

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Earthquake in Turkey...it is necessary to be afraid
DNA Video
DNA: When freedom fighter Motilal Nehru died in 1931
DNA Video
DNA: India's big step towards indigenous power
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?