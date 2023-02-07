Motorola to Launch Moto E13 5G on Feb 8; Check Expected Price in India, Flipkart Offers, Specifications, and Other Details

New Delhi: Motorola is all set to unveil its upcoming Moto E13 on February 8 in India. The most recent gadget is aimed at entry-level smartphone users, and a leak indicates that its beginning price may be less than Rs 7,000. Motorola has set up a Flipkart page for the phone that details the features and appearance of the Moto E13.

Moto E13 Expected Price

The Moto E13 is a smartphone that is specifically intended for entry-level users and will unquestionably cost less than Rs 10,000. According to a Twitter tipper named Debayan Roy, aka Gadgetsdata, the beginning pricing of the Moto may range from Rs 6,499 to Rs 6,999.

Expected RAM and Storage Options of Moto E13

The phone will include 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. Additionally, Motorola has verified a different storage option with 2GB of RAM.

Moto E13's Expected Processor

An octa-core Unisoc T606 processor with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage will be included in both storage configurations. Additionally, the Moto E13 will enable microSD card capacity extension up to 1TB.

Moto E13's Expected Colour Options

White, blue, and black are the three colour options available to customers. For a superb viewing experience, the Moto E13 has a 6.5-inch LCD screen that supports Dolby Atmos audio.

Moto E13's Expected Specifications

The Moto E13's design is being flaunted by Motorola. A 5,000mAh battery will also be included with the Moto E13. A 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera are included in the camera arrangement. The Moto E13 also has a type-C port for charging, dual-band Wi-Fi, compatibility for two SIM cards, Bluetooth 5,0, a 10W charger, and an IP52 water-resistant design, among other important features.