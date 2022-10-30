Motorola to launch Moto X40 in India soon; check smartphone's price, specs & other details

New Delhi: The Moto X40, a new addition to Motorola's X series of smartphones, is about to go on sale. After its outage, the Moto X40 will replace the Moto Edge X30, which made its debut in Chinese markets last year. While providing a few specifics about the impending smartphone, a Lenovo executive teased the Moto X40 in the interim.

According to sources, the Moto X40 will probably have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU. This smartphone was previously spotted in the China Compulsory Certification database, also known as 3C, with the model number XT2301-5. (Also Read: 5 smartphones from top brands to launch in November- in PICS)

Lenovo's general manager Chen Jin already teased the Moto X40's specifications via a post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. Although he didn't reveal any other information regarding the phone, it is assumed that the Moto Edge X30's successor may be in the works. (Also Read: Nokia G60 5G launch in India soon; check smartphone's price, specs & other details)

According to media sources, the Moto X40 may have a 50MP primary camera, an FHD+ display, and an as-yet-unannounced Snapdragon CPU, which at the time of writing is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Motorola is developing a phone with the model number XT2301-5, and the company just got China's 3C certification for the same model, which listed details including compatibility for 68W fast charging. It's possible, though, that the Motorola phone may ultimately debut in China as the Moto X40 later this year.

However, Motorola is anticipated to release the Moto X40 to worldwide markets, including India, so this phone won't be limited to China alone. According to reports, the Motorola X40 could debut in March of next year in India and other countries as the Motorola Moto Edge 40 Pro.