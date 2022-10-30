topStories
Nokia G60 5G launch in India soon; check smartphone's price, specs & other details

An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU and 6GB of RAM power the 5G-capable smartphone. A microSD card can be installed to increase the smartphone's 128GB internal storage space.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 12:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Nokia G60 5G is the company's first 5G smartphone.
  • Nokia tweeted about the launch.
  • The company revealed the specifications of the phone.

New Delhi: The Nokia G60 5G is about to be released in India by HDMI Global, a maker of Nokia devices. The business declared that its next 5G phone would be released in India. It's interesting to note that the company also announced that the smartphone would soon be available for pre-order in the nation.

Nokia Mobile India announced the release of their new 5G smartphone on Twitter. Be prepared for tomorrow with the new Nokia G60 5G's 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP triple AI camera, high-speed 5G connectivity, and years of hardware and software support, the company wrote in a tweet. Pre-ordering with special deals will be available soon. (Also Read: Twitter takeover updates: Users to get downvote feature soon, know what's new about it)

The company has also revealed the characteristics of the smartphone on its official website in advance of the launch. A 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a 1080x2400 pixel resolution is included with the Nokia G60 5G. The display of the phone has a 120Hz refresh rate and is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. (Also Read: Good news for WhatsApp users! You can download PAN card, driver's license, marksheet & RC among others; here's HOW)

The Android 12 operating system is featured on the Nokia G60 5G, which also has a triple rear camera. A 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor are all included in the rear camera. The phone has an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

