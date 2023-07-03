Motorola To Launch Two Flip Smartphone 'Razr 40 Ultra' & 'Razr 40' In India Today; Check Specifications & Where To Watch Live
The 'Razr 40 Ultra' flip smartphone will be available in two stunning colors: Viva Magenta and Infinite Black. Packed with features like 30W TurboPower charging support and the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, it's set to deliver an exceptional user experience.
New Delhi: Get ready for the much-anticipated launch event as Motorola prepares to introduce its latest smartphones, the 'Razr 40 Ultra' and 'Razr 40', in India. Scheduled for July 3rd at 5:00 PM IST, this event promises to showcase cutting-edge technology and innovative design.
Meanwhile, the 'Razr 40' comes in three captivating colors: Sage Green, Vanilla Cream, and Summer Lilac. With its 8/256 storage capacity, it offers ample space for all your digital needs.
What sets these smartphones apart is their versatile flip screen, providing a range of functionalities that go beyond the ordinary. Capture hands-free selfies, access your favorite apps without even opening the phone, and enjoy instant access to your music library at a glance. With the external display, you can even set your route effortlessly.
Where To Watch Live Launch Event:
You can watch the launch event on the official YouTube handle of Motorola India at 6:00 Pm today.
If you are looking for specifications of the flip smartphone, scroll down to read the full features.
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Specifications:
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Performance
Operating System Android™ 13
Internal Storage 256GB built-in UFS 3.1
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Sensors
Fingerprint reader
Proximity + light sensor
Ambient light sensor
Accelerometer
Gyroscope
eCompass
Hall sensor
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Processor
Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform
Memory (RAM) 8GB LPDDR5
Security
Side fingerprint reader,
Face unlock
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Battery
Battery Size 3800mAh non-removable
Charging 30W TurboPower™ charging support 5W wireless charging support (charger sold separately) Charger Type IN
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Display
Display Size Main display: 6.9" FHD+ pOLED display
External display: 3.6" pOLED display Resolution Main display: FHD+ (2640 x 1080) | 413ppi External display: 1066 x 1056 | 413ppi Screen to Body Ratio Active Area-Body: 85.4%
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Rear Camera Hardware
12MP (f/1.5, 1.4μm) | OIS
Camera 2
13MP (f/2.2, 1.12μm) | Ultra-wide + macro | FOV 108°
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Front Camera Hardware
Main display
32MP (f/2.4, 0.7 μm) | 8MP (f/2.4, 1.4um) Quad Pixel
External display
Main: 12MP (f/1.5, 1.4μm) | OIS
Wide: 13MP (f/2.2, 1.12μm) | FOV 108°
SIM Card
eSIM + physical SIM
USB
Type-C port (USB 2.0)
