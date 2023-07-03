Motorola To Launch Two Flip Smartphone 'Razr 40 Ultra' & 'Razr 40' In India Today; Check Specifications & Where To Watch Live

New Delhi: Get ready for the much-anticipated launch event as Motorola prepares to introduce its latest smartphones, the 'Razr 40 Ultra' and 'Razr 40', in India. Scheduled for July 3rd at 5:00 PM IST, this event promises to showcase cutting-edge technology and innovative design.

The 'Razr 40 Ultra' flip smartphone will be available in two stunning colors: Viva Magenta and Infinite Black. Packed with features like 30W TurboPower charging support and the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, it's set to deliver an exceptional user experience.

Meanwhile, the 'Razr 40' comes in three captivating colors: Sage Green, Vanilla Cream, and Summer Lilac. With its 8/256 storage capacity, it offers ample space for all your digital needs.



What sets these smartphones apart is their versatile flip screen, providing a range of functionalities that go beyond the ordinary. Capture hands-free selfies, access your favorite apps without even opening the phone, and enjoy instant access to your music library at a glance. With the external display, you can even set your route effortlessly.

Where To Watch Live Launch Event:

You can watch the launch event on the official YouTube handle of Motorola India at 6:00 Pm today.

If you are looking for specifications of the flip smartphone, scroll down to read the full features.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Specifications:

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Performance

Operating System Android™ 13

Internal Storage 256GB built-in UFS 3.1

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Sensors

Fingerprint reader

Proximity + light sensor

Ambient light sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

eCompass

Hall sensor

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Processor

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform

Memory (RAM) 8GB LPDDR5

Security

Side fingerprint reader,

Face unlock

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Battery

Battery Size 3800mAh non-removable

Charging 30W TurboPower™ charging support 5W wireless charging support (charger sold separately) Charger Type IN

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Display

Display Size Main display: 6.9" FHD+ pOLED display

External display: 3.6" pOLED display Resolution Main display: FHD+ (2640 x 1080) | 413ppi External display: 1066 x 1056 | 413ppi Screen to Body Ratio Active Area-Body: 85.4%

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Rear Camera Hardware

12MP (f/1.5, 1.4μm) | OIS

Camera 2

13MP (f/2.2, 1.12μm) | Ultra-wide + macro | FOV 108°

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Front Camera Hardware

Main display

32MP (f/2.4, 0.7 μm) | 8MP (f/2.4, 1.4um) Quad Pixel

External display

Main: 12MP (f/1.5, 1.4μm) | OIS

Wide: 13MP (f/2.2, 1.12μm) | FOV 108°

SIM Card

eSIM + physical SIM

USB

Type-C port (USB 2.0)