close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Instagram

Mumbai makes it to top-30 best cities on Instagram for photos

In a research carried out by airport bus company Hoppa on frequency of names appearing in Instagram hashtags, it was concluded that Mumbai is the most popular of all Indian cities - ranked 26th - on the social media site.

Mumbai makes it to top-30 best cities on Instagram for photos

Mumbai was the only Indian city to have made it to the top-30 in a list of best cities for Instagram photos.

In a research carried out by airport bus company Hoppa on frequency of names appearing in Instagram hashtags, it was concluded that Mumbai is the most popular of all Indian cities - ranked 26th - on the social media site. India's financial capital, which is also home to Bollywood and a buzzing party scene, outranked some of the more well-known tourist destinations like Ibiza in Spain, Venice in Italy, Vienna in Austria and Thailand's Phuket. The list was topped by London, followed by Paris, New York City, Dubai and Istanbul.

The top-10 included Jakarta, Los Angeles, Barcelona, Moscow and Tokyo. The highest-ranked Chinese city was Shanghai at 45. While it is possible that the local population of a city can have a link with how many people in the city are on Instagram and how many of them choose to add names of their cities as hashtag on Instagram, the inflow of tourists also plays a major role.

Tags:
InstagramIndian tourism
Next
Story

Facebook to make London hub for WhatsApp Payments

Must Watch

PT5M17S

Deshhit: Amit Shah's roadshow in Bhopal