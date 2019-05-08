Mumbai makes it to top-30 best cities on Instagram for photos

Mumbai was the only Indian city to have made it to the top-30 in a list of best cities for Instagram photos.

In a research carried out by airport bus company Hoppa on frequency of names appearing in Instagram hashtags, it was concluded that Mumbai is the most popular of all Indian cities - ranked 26th - on the social media site. India's financial capital, which is also home to Bollywood and a buzzing party scene, outranked some of the more well-known tourist destinations like Ibiza in Spain, Venice in Italy, Vienna in Austria and Thailand's Phuket. The list was topped by London, followed by Paris, New York City, Dubai and Istanbul.

The top-10 included Jakarta, Los Angeles, Barcelona, Moscow and Tokyo. The highest-ranked Chinese city was Shanghai at 45. While it is possible that the local population of a city can have a link with how many people in the city are on Instagram and how many of them choose to add names of their cities as hashtag on Instagram, the inflow of tourists also plays a major role.