Mumbai Man Orders Rs 55,000 Mobile Phone From Amazon, Receives Tea Cups Instead

Chavan’s frustration grew due to Amazon’s unresponsive and unhelpful customer support.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2024, 05:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Imagine the frustration of ordering an expensive smartphone online only to receive a set of cups instead. This is exactly what happened to a 42-year-old resident of Mahim, Mumbai. He claims that he received tea cups instead of the Rs 55,000 Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G smartphone he ordered from Amazon. According to a report by news agency PTI, the customer has filed a police complaint against Amazon, accusing the company of cheating.

Chavan’s frustration grew due to Amazon’s unresponsive and unhelpful customer support. Although he was initially assured that his issue would be investigated, Chavan claims the company did not follow up or provide any investigation report. This lack of support led him to take the matter to the police where he has reportedly shared CCTV footage of the delivery person.

Last month, a woman in Bengaluru experienced a shocking incident when she found a snake inside her Amazon package. Tanvi had ordered a Microsoft Xbox controller from Amazon India, but when she opened the parcel, she was stunned to discover a snake inside.

