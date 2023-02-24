topStoriesenglish2576818
SPOTIFY

Spotify Launches New 'AI DJ', What Is It and How Will It Work - Explainer

The Spotify DJ is a personalized AI guide that knows you and your music taste so well that it can choose what to play for you.

  • Music-Streaming giant Spotify is linking AI in its platform by bringing a New ‘AI DJ’.
New Delhi: The craze of AI isn’t over. AI bot ChatGPT has taken the internet by storm and since then, a lot of big companies have announced to expedite the development of AI-based applications. Now, Music-Streaming giant Spotify is linking AI in its platform by bringing a New ‘AI DJ’.

The DJ is a personalized AI guide that knows you and your music taste so well that it can choose what to play for you. However, initially rolling out in beta mode. It will deliver a curated lineup of music alongside commentary around the tracks and artists.

How will it work?

It will sort through the latest music and look back at some of your old favorites—maybe even resurfacing that song you haven’t listened to for years. It will then review what you might enjoy and deliver a stream of songs picked just for you. And what’s more, it constantly refreshes the lineup based on your feedback. 

Spotify’s personalization technology, which gives you a lineup of music recommendations based on what we know you like. 

Where to find the DJ

Ready to have the DJ soundtrack your day? It’s rolling out in English starting today for Spotify Premium users in the U.S. and Canada. 

  • Head to your Music Feed on Home in the Spotify mobile app on your iOS or Android device.
  • Tap Play on the DJ card.
  • Let Spotify do the rest! The DJ will serve a lineup of music alongside short commentary on the songs and artists, picked just for you. 
  • Not feeling the vibe? Just hit the DJ button at the bottom right of the screen to be taken to a different genre, artist, or mood.

