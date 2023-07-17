trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636621
Musk Vs Zuckerberg: Daily Usage Of Meta's Threads Drops By 50% After Two Weeks Of The Launch

Data from Similarweb showed a drop of more than 25 per cent in daily active users on Android phones globally. The usage time also decreased by more than 50 per cent, it showed. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 01:39 PM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: As Meta’s Threads crosses 150 million sign-ups, the so-called Twitter killer’s daily use has gone down miserably, with time spent by users now down by 50 per cent from 20 minutes to just 10 minutes. According to Sensor Tower data, Threads platform’s number of daily active users were down about 20 per cent since its debut on July 5.

Data from Similarweb showed a drop of more than 25 per cent in daily active users on Android phones globally. The usage time also decreased by more than 50 per cent, it showed. However, these are early days and as Meta introduces more Twitter-like features, the daily use may go up and Threads can achieve the momentum it aspires for.

“While it’s early days, we’re excited about the initial success of Threads, which has surpassed our expectations. We launched the app just over a week ago, and our focus now is on ensuring stable performance, delivering new features and continuing to improve the experience in the coming months,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

According to data.ai, India is leading in terms of downloads of the new app, accounting for 33 per cent of global downloads. It’s followed by Brazil (22 per cent) and the US (16 per cent). Musk has claimed that usage on Twitter was up by 3.5 per cent globally. 

The micro-blogging platform will also "soon" share ad revenue from profile page views. Musk also admitted last week that Twitter is still in the red after a massive 50 per cent drop in advertising revenue and heavy debt from the past

