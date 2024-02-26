MWC 2024: Honor Magic 6, Honor Magic V2 Lineup Globally Launched; Check Specs, Price

New Delhi: Honor has unveiled its Honor Magic 6 and Honor Magic V2 lineup globally during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 event in Barcelona. The Honor Magic 6 series includes the Honor Magic 6 and Honor Magic 6 Pro smartphones. Additionally, the Honor Magic V2 lineup includes the Honor Magic V2 and Honor Magic V2 RSR foldable smartphones.

The Honor Magic 6 series smartphone, which was launched in China back in January, runs on MagicOS 8.0 skin based on Android 14. On the other hand, the Honor Magic V2 foldable smartphones are loaded with the MagicOS 7.2 interface based on Android 13.

Specifications of the Honor Magic 6 and Honor Magic 6 Pro Smartphones:

Both smartphones feature dual SIM (Nano) slots and a 6.78-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. They are powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 16GB RAM and a maximum of 1TB storage. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Launched In India With Up To 13-Day Battery Life; Check Price, Specs)

The Honor Magic 6 Pro comes with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 180-megapixel 2.5x periscope telephoto camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) support and 100x digital zoom. On the front, it carries a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 3D depth sensor.

Meanwhile, the Honor Magic 6 also features a triple rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with OIS support, a 32-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with autofocus. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone features a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is equipped with a 5,600mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 66W wireless charging, while the Honor Magic 6 is loaded with a 5,450mAh battery with support for 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Specifications of the Honor Magic V2 and Honor Magic V2 RSR:

Both foldable smartphones feature a 6.43-inch OLED cover display and a 7.92-inch inner OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. They are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 16GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage. They have a thickness of 9.9mm.

Presenting the unparalleled #HONORMagic6 Pro, taking innovation to new heights – all information in one summary! Check it out and #DiscoverTheMagic ! #MWC24 #HONORMWC2024 pic.twitter.com/N5AdqaN6TJ — HONOR (@Honorglobal) February 25, 2024

The Honor Magic V2 series features a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 20-megapixel telephoto unit. They also feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera and pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W wired charging. (Also Read: MWC 2024: HMD Announces Barbie Flip Phone)

Price and Availability of Honor Magic 6 Pro and Honor Magic V2 RSR:

The Honor Magic 6 Pro, with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, is priced at 1,299 Euros (roughly Rs. 1,16,600) in Europe. It is already available for pre-order, begun from February 25 and will go on sale starting March 1, available in Black and Epi Green colour options.

Introducing the captivating @PorscheDesign #HONORMagicV2 RSR. A 60-year Flyline legacy in a phone, featuring a sleek 5D fiberglass body, classic agate grey, and silicon nitride surface inspired by sports cars. Experience it now. #HONORMWC2024 #DiscoverTheMagic pic.twitter.com/nT5G49qeiI — HONOR (@Honorglobal) February 25, 2024

The Honor Magic V2 RSR, with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, is priced at 2,699 Euros (roughly Rs. 2,42,000) in Europe. The foldable smartphone is already available for pre-order, started from February 25. It will be available for purchase from March 18. Notably, the RSR Porsche Design foldable will be available in Agate Grey for buyers.