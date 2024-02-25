trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2724744
Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Launched In India With Up To 13-Day Battery Life; Check Price, Specs

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 can be purchased via the Samsung official website and other major online and offline platforms.  

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2024, 11:16 AM IST
New Delhi: Samsung has launched its new fitness tracker, the 'Galaxy Fit 3', in India. The Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 succeeds the Galaxy Fit 2, which was launched in September 2020. The newly launched fitness tracker will be available for Rs 4,999 to Indian customers.

The fitness tracker comes in three color options: Gray, Pink Gold, and Silver, in India and other global markets. It can be purchased via the Samsung official website and other major online and offline platforms. The latest wearable features a larger screen, longer battery life, and some new features.

Let's unwrap the specifications of the Samsung colour Galaxy Fit 3 

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 boasts a 1.6-inch screen that offers a crisp display for users. With a battery life claimed to extend up to 13 days on a single charge, it ensures prolonged usage without frequent recharging. Its robust build is fortified with impressive IP ratings of 5ATM and IP68, rendering it resistant to water and dust, thereby enhancing its durability and reliability. (Also Read: iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G Launched In India: Check Bank Offers, Discounts And Specs)

Moreover, the device is equipped with essential safety features such as Fall Detection and Emergency SOS, ensuring users' well-being during unforeseen circumstances.

Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate its comprehensive tracking capabilities, supporting over 100 workout types, and enabling users to monitor their exercise history for motivation.

The customizable aspect extends to its watch faces, offering users the choice of over 100 preset designs or the option to use their own photos for a personalized touch. (Also Read: YouTube Offers Premium Subscription With 3-Month Plan For Free; Here Are Steps To Claim)

Beyond fitness tracking, the Galaxy Fit 3 serves as a versatile accessory, facilitating control over smartphone functions like the camera, timers, and media playback, thereby enhancing the user experience and convenience.

