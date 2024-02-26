trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2725298
MWC 2024: Samsung Unveils Galaxy Ring With Health-Tracking Features

The Galaxy Ring will be comfortable to wear while sleeping, and the ring's inner surface will wrap around the user's finger to measure detailed health data.

Last Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 07:17 PM IST|Source: IANS
Image Credit: IANS

New Delhi: Samsung Electronics on Monday unveiled the long-awaited Galaxy Ring smart device for the first time at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024.

The ring-type digital healthcare device was showcased in three colours and nine sizes at the South Korean company's booth on the opening day of this year's MWC, which kicked off at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain, according to Samsung.

The Galaxy Ring will be comfortable to wear while sleeping, and the ring's inner surface will wrap around the user's finger to measure detailed health data, said the company. But Samsung Electronics said it has no plan to disclose details of specifications until the official launch, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Also, the wearable devices were presented within transparent boxes, limiting the hands-on experience for visitors. The disclosure of the Galaxy Ring came about a month after Samsung Electronics teased the new ring-type device during the Galaxy S24 Unpacked event held in California last month.

The Galaxy Ring is anticipated to hit store shelves later in 2024.

