हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
National Aeronautics and Space Administration

NASA awards Nokia contract to set up 4G network on moon

Nokia intends for the network to support wireless operation of lunar rovers and navigation, as well as streaming video.

NASA awards Nokia contract to set up 4G network on moon
Photo credits: Twitter/@BellLabs

San Francisco: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has awarded Nokia of the US $14.1 million to deploy a 4G cellular network on the moon.

The grant is part of $370 million worth of contracts signed under NASA`s "Tipping Point" selections, meant to advance research and development for space exploration.

"The system could support lunar surface communications at greater distances, increased speeds and provide more reliability than current standards," NASA noted in its contract award announcement.

According to United Press International, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine in a live broadcast said that the space agency must quickly develop new technologies for living and working on the moon if it wants to realise its goal to have astronauts working at a lunar base by 2028.

"We need power systems that can last a long time on the surface of the moon, and we need habitation capability on the surface," Bridenstine said.

Nokia`s research arm, Bell Labs, provided more details in a Twitter thread. The company intends for the network to support the wireless operation of lunar rovers and navigation, as well as streaming video.

"Working with our partners at @Int_Machines, this groundbreaking network will be the critical communications fabric for data transmission applications, including the control of lunar rovers, real-time navigation over lunar geography and streaming of high definition video," Bell Labs said in a tweet.

 

As per reports, this is not Nokia`s first attempt to launch an LTE network on the moon as back in 2018, it was planned to do this in collaboration with PTScientists which is a German space company, and Vodafone UK to launch an LTE network at the site of the Apollo 17 landing. This couldn't happen as the mission reportedly never got off the ground.

Tags:
National Aeronautics and Space AdministrationNASAMoon4GNokia
Next
Story

China revises laws to strengthen protection of under-18s online
  • 74,94,551Confirmed
  • 1,14,031Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,97,45,033Confirmed
  • 11,10,843Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M17S

Special Report: Pakistan exposed in Armenia-Azerbaijan battle!