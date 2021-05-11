National Technology Day 2021: Here’s why it is celebrated in India

On May 11, National Technology Day 2021 is celebrated in India to mark the achievements and contributions of the countrymen in the field of science and technology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that in any challenging situation, the country's scientists and innovators have always risen to the occasion and over the last year have worked industriously to fight COVID-19.

This day is particularly celebrated because India on May 11, 1998, conducted three successful nuclear tests at the Indian Army's Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan under Operation Shakti. After two days, on May 13, two more nuclear tests were conducted which were spearheaded by late President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

This day’s historical importance is huge as in the year 1999, then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee declared May 11 as a day which marked a significant achievement for the country and since then, the Technology Development Board has been honorary towards scientists and engineers and their technological innovations.

Every year National Technology Day is celebrated with a particular theme and this year, the theme is “Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future”.

Live TV

#mute