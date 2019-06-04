close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Australia

National University of Australia suffers extensive data hack

The university said that it believed hackers were able to access names, addresses, dates of birth, phone numbers, bank account and passport details along with student academic records.  

National University of Australia suffers extensive data hack
Representational Image

Canberra: The National University of Australia on Tuesday said that it had been hit by an extensive breach affecting personal data from the last 19 years after hackers penetrated its computer systems.

"We believe there was unauthorized access to significant amounts of personal staff, student and visitor data extending back 19 years," Brian Schmidt, the ANU Vice-Chancellor, said in a statement.

The attack took place in 2018, but was not detected until two weeks ago, EFE NEWS REPORTED.

The university said that it believed hackers were able to access names, addresses, dates of birth, phone numbers, bank account and passport details along with student academic records.

Schmidt said that "we have no evidence that research work has been affected".

This is not the first time that ANU has been a target of cyber attacks.

In 2017, unauthorized access from China was detected and last year another such attempt was made by a "sophisticated operator" trying to access the university's systems illegally, but no data was compromised.

Institutions, companies and the Australian Parliament along with major political parties have been victims of cyber attacks in the last few years.

In 2015, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology's computer systems were breached in an attack also allegedly carried out by China, which prompted the Australian Government to strengthen security measures and legislation against foreign espionage.

In December last year, Australia joined the US and the UK in condemning a cyber attack campaign, allegedly involving China, that targeted intellectual property and trade data across the world.

Tags:
AustraliaUKUSChinacyber attacks
Next
Story

Amazon delivering over 10mn items in a day in US

Must Watch

PT12M11S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day