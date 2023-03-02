topStoriesenglish2579059
Netflix Down For Thousands Of Users

According to Downdetector, almost 55 percent of the users reported problems with the website.

Last Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 01:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: According to the outage-tracking website Downdetector.com, hundreds of users on Thursday were unable to access Netflix's video streaming services. On Downdetector, which compiles status reports from several sources, there were roughly 1,800 reports.

According to Downdetector, almost 55 percent of the users reported problems with the website. A request for comment from Reuters did not receive a response right away from Netflix.

Netflix, which has more than 200 million paying subscribers worldwide, is still the most popular streaming platform.

(With Reuters inputs)

This is a developing story. Stay connected with us for more information.

