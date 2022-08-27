New Delhi: Gone are the days of a 9 to 5 job. Now, it is competition and rivalry, and giving clients prompt and quality service. As a result, striking a balance between your professional and personal life has become an issue. Maintaining physical and mental health has definitely become a task!

While the advancement in technology is to blame for our current work life, it also comes with solutions. The global tech giant Samsung has found a way to help you bring about a balance between your work and your life. It has recently launched a watch series that helps individuals prioritize their health while also being a style statement.

Not just fitness fanatics or sports enthusiasts, but every health-conscious individual will love this watch. Wondering how? Here are our top 5 reasons to upgrade to Samsung Galaxy Watch5!

Say hello to better sleep

The advanced sleep coaching of the Galaxy Watch 5 series conducts a holistic analysis based on your sleep personality and guides you to sleep better. You can choose from a wide range of programs based on your sleep symbol and personality.

The one-on-one coaching program of 4-to-5 weeks includes missions, checklists, sleep-related articles, and regular sleep reports. Their sleep monitoring, with improved user interface makes it easier to understand your sleeping conditions.

Accurate data

You can’t solve a problem unless and until you know what the problem is! The enhanced sensor of Galaxy Watch 5 delivers real-time and accurate data. It offers a better understanding that helps you understand your body and figure out the problems. Accordingly, it also sets goals for you and then helps you achieve them. A series of weak electrical pulses will be sent throughout your body to measure your body composition such as muscle mass, fat, and water.

Advanced health monitoring helps you keep a track of your vital signs and blood pressure every day. You can furthermore monitor your heart condition (ECG) on your phone, as data is synced from the watch.

Your motivational buddy

The wellness setting helps you achieve your body and fitness goals one by one. Along with displaying your body composition, vitals, and performance the Galaxy Watch 5 motivates you to achieve your goals. The consolidated and integrated health tracking and fully connected experience enhances fitness journey.

Don’t let anything stop you!

Galaxy Watch 5 ensures you don’t face any obstacles in your workout. You can now answer any incoming calls or send urgent messages from your wrist, even if your phone isn’t nearby. The phone delivers a powerful performance with 13% increase in the long-lasting battery than the Galaxy Watch 4. Now you can go from 0% to 45% in just 30 mins.

Enjoy Outdoors

If you’re someone who loves outdoors the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the one for you! It comes with outdoor specialized features including Route Target, Turn by Turn Navigation, Track Back. Now you can navigate through your phone, reach via the best routes, and also always find your way back.

The display on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is covered in an enhanced sapphire crystal and the body is made of titanium, making it more durable and rugged and giving the impression that it can withstand more abuse than the other Samsung Galaxy watches. Add to the fact that it comes with a 590 mAh battery, and you have a longer battery life too.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro comes in only one size - 45mm. It has a 1.36-inch AMOLED display that has deep blacks to help extend the battery life, and it also gives out bright and vivid colors that are synonymous with Samsung devices.

They are stylish, they are sturdy, they are stronger. Do you want to miss such a masterpiece?

The Galaxy Watch 5 is available in 2 sizes and multiple colors - 40mm in Graphite, Pink, and Gold Silver; 44mm in Graphite, Sapphire, and Silver. Whereas, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is available in Black Titanium and Gray Titanium.