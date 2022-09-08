NewsTechnology
STEVE JOBS'S DAUGHTER

Netizens troll iPhone 14 over lack of innovation in design; memes flood on Twitter after the event

Jobs’ daughter posted a meme on the Instagram status of an old man wearing a check brown shirt and buying a new shirt with the exact same design. “Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple’s announcement today,” said the caption.  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 04:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Apple event concluded successful on Wednesday with a series of launches.
  • Netizens have begun flooding the social media with memes mocking iPhones 14.
  • Steve Job’s daughter also mocked iPhone 14 zero-innovative design.

Trending Photos

Netizens troll iPhone 14 over lack of innovation in design; memes flood on Twitter after the event

New Delhi: Apple event concluded successfully on Wednesday with a series of launches including iPhones 14 lineup, Apple smartwatch series 8, Apple airpods pro, etc. As soon as the event ended, netizens have begun flooding the social media with memes mocking iPhones 14 old-fashnioned designs with zero-innovation and no creativity. 

(ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Plus: Which one is better?)

Mocking the new iPhone 14 lineup, Steve Job’s daughter shared a meme on her Instagram handle, making a mockery on zero-innovation and creativity in designs of iPhones. Jobs’ daughter shared a photo of an old man wearing a checkered brown shirt and buying a new shirt with the exact same design. “Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple’s announcement today,” says the caption.  

They all have the same designs with some little upgrades, which is unconventional for a company known for its out-of-league-innovations.

One twitter user shared the famous meme in which all spidermens from different dimensions struck against each other. They all are pointing to each other. So he wrote, “Always think of this meme when I watch Apple events.”

One user taking in the dig of new Apple smartwatch series 8 pro by calling to add superlative term Pro to give the high feeling.

Other user posted a payment method list to purchase iPhone 14 after Apple Event. The funny part is the option of Kideny among VISA, Mastercard, etc.

Live Tv

Steve Jobs's daughteriPhone 14iPhone 14 lineupApple

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Main Sponsor of Madrasas exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Funny DNA test of India's defeat
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Japan's Shoji Morimoto
DNA Video
DNA: Fake 'Maggi Masala' gang busted
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'big crisis' of young children
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The 'mass murder' of 3 women masquerading as witches
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 7, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Heritage site Mohenjo Daro under threat due to Pakistan floods
DNA Video
DNA: Side-effects of global warming in India
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the poor condition of Bangalore?