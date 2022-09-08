Netizens troll iPhone 14 over lack of innovation in design; memes flood on Twitter after the event

New Delhi: Apple event concluded successfully on Wednesday with a series of launches including iPhones 14 lineup, Apple smartwatch series 8, Apple airpods pro, etc. As soon as the event ended, netizens have begun flooding the social media with memes mocking iPhones 14 old-fashnioned designs with zero-innovation and no creativity.

Mocking the new iPhone 14 lineup, Steve Job’s daughter shared a meme on her Instagram handle, making a mockery on zero-innovation and creativity in designs of iPhones. Jobs’ daughter shared a photo of an old man wearing a checkered brown shirt and buying a new shirt with the exact same design. “Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple’s announcement today,” says the caption.

They all have the same designs with some little upgrades, which is unconventional for a company known for its out-of-league-innovations.

One twitter user shared the famous meme in which all spidermens from different dimensions struck against each other. They all are pointing to each other. So he wrote, “Always think of this meme when I watch Apple events.”

One user taking in the dig of new Apple smartwatch series 8 pro by calling to add superlative term Pro to give the high feeling.

