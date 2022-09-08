Apple iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Plus: Which one is better?

New Delhi: After months of rumours, finally at its Far Out event, Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series. With the iPhone 14 series, the firm has discontinued the "mini" variant. Instead, it unveiled the iPhone 14 Plus, which features a 6.7-inch screen. The chipset that drives the iPhone 14 series is another modification made by Apple this year.

The normal iPhone 14 and the new iPhone 14 Plus are two of the iPhone 14 variants that are driven by the A15 Bionic processor from last year, while the Pro models, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, are powered by the most recent Apple A16 Bionic chipset. The customers have to pay Rs 10,000 more to take iPhone 14 Plus in their hand than iPhone 14. (Also Read: Apple launches new processor called ‘A16’ Bionic Chip: Check here What’s new in it)

Wondering to know why consumers have to pay Rs 10,000 more to buy iPhone 14 Plus? Here is the feature-by-feature comparison of the two cell phones. (Also Read: Apple smartwatch series 8: THIS new feature will help drivers in emergency)

Display

The display on the 6.1-inch Super Retina Liquid Apple iPhone 14 is impressive. On the other hand, the Plus variant has a huge 6.7-inch display.

Price

The base model of the first costs 79,900 in Japan for 128GB of storage. The top-end model's storage capacity is up to 512GB. On the other hand, the price of the iPhone 14 Plus is Rs 10,000 more than the regular iPhone 14. It has a starting price of Rs 89,900.

Operating system

The newest iOS 16 operating system powers both devices.

Storage

The base model of the iPhone 14 is of 128 GB internal storage. It has other variants of 256 GB and 512 GB. On the other hand, iPhone 14 Plus base variant comes with 128 GB, second top model with 256 GB, and the top model with 512 GB. The storage of both devices is the same.

Other features like processor, colour, and camera features are the same in both devices. However, battery stand-by time is more in iPhone 14 Plus than on iPhone 14.

Beginning September 9, pre-orders for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be accepted. The Plus variant will be available beginning October 7, while the former will start selling on September 16.