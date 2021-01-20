हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Google

New Google Chrome update comes without Adobe Flash

First announced in July 2017, Adobe had said to stop updating and distributing Flash Player after December 31, 2020 due to the diminished usage of the technology and the availability of better, more secure options such as HTML5, WebGL and WebAssembly. Apple and Mozilla have also stopped supporting Flash, and Microsoft is scheduled to end support later this month, reports ZDNet.

New Google Chrome update comes without Adobe Flash

New Delhi: Google has released Chrome 88 as the latest stable version of their cross-platform web browser without any support for Adobe Flash Player.

Flash reached its official end of life on December 31, when Adobe officially stopped supporting the software. On January 12, Adobe also began blocking content from playing inside Flash.

Apple and Mozilla have also stopped supporting Flash, and Microsoft is scheduled to end support later this month, reports ZDNet.

According to web technology survey site W3Techs, only 2.2 per cent of today's websites use Flash code, a number that has plummeted from a 28.5 per cent figure recorded at the start of 2011.

First announced in July 2017, Adobe had said to stop updating and distributing Flash Player after December 31, 2020 due to the diminished usage of the technology and the availability of better, more secure options such as HTML5, WebGL and WebAssembly.

Microsoft has announced to end support for Adobe Flash Player on Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer 11 at the end of the year.

Some enterprise customers may still require Flash Player commercial support and licensing beyond 2020 to run internal business systems.

According to media reports, the Internet Archive is preserving Flash games and animations, including hits like "Peanut Butter Jelly Time."

Adobe had recommended all users to immediately uninstall Flash Player to help protect their systems.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GoogleGoogle ChromeAdobe Flash Player
Next
Story

Voter ID card: How to check your name online on National Voters' Service portal
  • 1,05,95,660Confirmed
  • 1,52,718Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M18S

Breaking News: BJP is trying to stop farmers - Congress leader D. K. Shivakumar