Nigeria officially joins India's Koo after blocking Twitter for indefinite period

New Delhi: After banning micro-blogging site Twitter indefinitely, the Nigerian government has officially joined the Indian social media app Koo, the co-founder of Koo said on Thursday.

"The official handle of the government of Nigeria is now on Koo!" Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Koo, wrote on its platform while announcing the Nigerian government`s entry on the platform.

"A very warm welcome to the official handle of the Government of Nigeria on @kooindia! Spreading wings beyond India now," Radhakrishna wrote.

On Wednesday, the Nigerian government said that Twitter is seeking dialogue in a bid to resolve the issues leading to the suspension of its activities in the West African country.

Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed told reporters that he has received a message from the micro-blogging platform earlier in the day, seeking a dialogue with the Nigerian government.

"They (Twitter) are now ready to hold senior-level discussions with us," Mohammed said.

Aside from suspending Twitter`s activities, Nigeria`s broadcast regulator, the National Broadcasting Commission, has ordered all local outlets to suspend their use of the social media platform.

The Nigerian government on June 4 said it was indefinitely suspending Twitter`s operations in the country.

The decision was taken two days after the social media network removed a post from President Buhari where made a reference to the country`s 30-month civil war in 1967-1970, warning "those who wanted the government to fail" to desist from fomenting trouble.

Twitter said it had deleted the tweet because it violated the site`s rules against abusive behaviour.