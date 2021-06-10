हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Twitter

Nigeria officially joins India's Koo after blocking Twitter for indefinite period

On Wednesday, the Nigerian government said that Twitter is seeking dialogue in a bid to resolve the issues leading to the suspension of its activities in the West African country.

Nigeria officially joins India&#039;s Koo after blocking Twitter for indefinite period

New Delhi: After banning micro-blogging site Twitter indefinitely, the Nigerian government has officially joined the Indian social media app Koo, the co-founder of Koo said on Thursday.

"The official handle of the government of Nigeria is now on Koo!" Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Koo, wrote on its platform while announcing the Nigerian government`s entry on the platform.

"A very warm welcome to the official handle of the Government of Nigeria on @kooindia! Spreading wings beyond India now," Radhakrishna wrote.

On Wednesday, the Nigerian government said that Twitter is seeking dialogue in a bid to resolve the issues leading to the suspension of its activities in the West African country.

Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed told reporters that he has received a message from the micro-blogging platform earlier in the day, seeking a dialogue with the Nigerian government.

"They (Twitter) are now ready to hold senior-level discussions with us," Mohammed said. Also Read: Here’s why Koo benefits the most from Twitter-government fight

Aside from suspending Twitter`s activities, Nigeria`s broadcast regulator, the National Broadcasting Commission, has ordered all local outlets to suspend their use of the social media platform.

The Nigerian government on June 4 said it was indefinitely suspending Twitter`s operations in the country.

The decision was taken two days after the social media network removed a post from President Buhari where made a reference to the country`s 30-month civil war in 1967-1970, warning "those who wanted the government to fail" to desist from fomenting trouble.

Twitter said it had deleted the tweet because it violated the site`s rules against abusive behaviour. Also read: Koo eyes expansion in Nigeria market after African country suspends Twitter ‘indefinitely’

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TwitterNigeriaKoo
Next
Story

OnePlus rolls out Nord CE 5G smartphone, OnePlus TV U1S in India, price, features here

Must Watch

PT1M40S

Breaking News: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar shares video of Chandannagar violence