Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max Smartwatch Launched In India Under Rs 2,500 With AI Features; Check Specs, Price

New Delhi: The homegrown brand Noise has launched the Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max smartwatch in the Indian market after launching the Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 in April. The smart wearable comes in Calm Silver Link, Blue, and Black Link colour options.

The smartwatch is equipped with AI Create to create AI-based watch faces.

Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max Price And Availability:

The smartwatch is priced at Rs 2,499 for Indian consumers. However, if pre-booked for Rs 299, it can be availed at a special price of Rs 1,999. It will be available for purchase on the company’s official website, Flipkart, and Amazon.

Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max Specifications:

The smartwatch boasts a 1.96-inch AMOLED squarish always-on display, which is larger than the 1.85-inch display on the Noise ColorFit Pulse 4. It includes a functional crown and over 100 watch faces. The Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max features TruSync, Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity, and a voice command option. Users can save up to 10 contacts and access recent calls. With over 100 sports modes, it helps users stay fit and active.

The watch includes an AI Create feature for creating AI-based watch faces and an AI Search feature, allowing users to find answers to their queries within seconds without touching the display. It offers up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge and has an IP68 rating, making it dustproof and capable of being submerged in water up to 1.5 meters deep for up to 30 minutes without damage.

Notably, there are several smartwatches available in the market to compete with the Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max. The alternatives include Fire-Boltt Combat and Redmi Watch 3 Active under Rs 2,500 in India.