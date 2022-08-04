New Delhi: E-commerce websites Amazon and Flipkart are offering a tempting deal on Apple iPhone 12. The smartphone is known for its spectacular performance which makes it one of the best-selling smartphones. The device is also known for its camera quality. If you are an iPhone 12 enthusiast, this could be your chance. E-commerce websites are not offering an immediate price cut, but customers can avail of bank cashback and exchange offers. Here’re all the details of offers and deals offered by e-commerce portals:

Launched on October 13, 2020, iPhone 12 is known for its magnificent and hassle-free performance. The flagship device features a 6.10-inch touchscreen display that supports a resolution of 1170x2532 pixels. The iPhone is available in three colors i.e Black, Green, Red, Blue, and White. The phone works on iOS 14, with an inbuilt storage of 64GB. The smartphone sports a 12 MP dual camera setup and a 12 MP selfie camera. The phone packs with 2815 mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. (Also Read: ITR filing deadline ends: How to file Belated ITR, late fine and other details)

In the ongoing Flipkart offer, the cost of the device is slashed by 8% on the original price of Rs 65,900. If you meet the e-commerce portal’s condition you can get in your hand at very attractive prices. Flipkart offers 5% cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, and 3 months' gold membership of Magzter. Buyers can own the phone at cheaper rates as the discount offers are applicable on the current price of the device i.e Rs 59,999. Moreover, Buyers can get an exchange value of up to Rs 17,000 on exchanging an old iPhone. (Also Read: Amazon fined for selling sub-standard pressure cookers from CCPA)

Amazon allows people to get iPhone 12 at cheaper rates. After a discount of 17%, buyers can get it for Rs 58,900, with an exclusive exchange, and back offers. The exchange discount of Rs 12,750 and 5% discount on HSBC Cashback Credit Cards are also available on the phone.