WhatsApp rolling out a feature to send messages to yourself-- know details

New Delhi: You may feel the need to write things down occasionally in order to remember them. Even if your phone has a Notes app, many people prefer to write things down on WhatsApp since they use it constantly and it makes it simpler for them to recall when they receive a text. Recently, the messaging app was seen developing a feature that will let users to communicate themselves. Seems impossible, doesn't it?

Users cannot send texts to their own numbers under the existing system. Meta-owned WhatsApp has been working on a number of intriguing features to improve user experience. With WhatsApp's new connected function, though, that seemingly impossible thing might soon become a reality.

The capability to send messages to yourself from a linked device is one of the characteristics of a multi-device system that is lacking, according to a WABetaInfo study. The Wabetainfo also stated that "WhatsApp is finally working on a fix to deploy in a subsequent upgrade of WhatsApp Desktop beta." The function is currently being beta-tested by WhatsApp before it is eventually made available to all users.

According to the report, when users attempt to log into WhatsApp from a mobile device, their name will appear at the top of the contact list. Although WhatsApp hasn't yet added support for additional mobile in the multi-device configuration, it will be soon. The functionality will be extended out to the Android and iOS beta versions in addition to the desktop beta version, where WhatsApp is presently testing it, reports added.

Eventually, you will be able to see your name in the conversation list if you use WhatsApp on a laptop or PC. The feature is being tested right now, and in a few days, it will go live.