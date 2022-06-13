YouTube gets nostalgic, shares first-ever video on its platform

New Delhi: Jawed Karim, YouTube's co-founder, uploaded the first video on YouTube seventeen years ago, launching a site that has since grown into one of the world's most popular video-sharing platforms. YouTube India's official Instagram account has now shared the video, which has left netizens both amazed and nostalgic.

YouTube India captioned the video shared on Instagram with the hashtag #YouTubeFactsFest and a grinning face emoticon, "If you think about it, it all started with a Short." Jawed Karim does a vlog in front of an elephant enclosure in the San Diego Zoo, pointing out elephant trunks that are unusually long. "Would you believe us if we told you this is the first-ever video uploaded to YouTube?" states the text on the video.

The video was shared two days ago on Instagram, and it has already received 1.69 lakh views and a slew of comments.

"We've come full circle!" said an Instagram user, accompanied by a slew of emoticons. "And it was a VLOG...," someone else said. "I saw this video ten years ago," a third added, laughing with emojis on his face. "Yes, the LEGEND - Jawed Karim," a fourth said.

The video has earned over 230 million views and 12 million likes since it was released 17 years ago. Over 10 million people have commented on it.

"We're ecstatic that the very first YouTube video was shot here!" The comment was made by the San Diego Zoo. "It's extremely nice that the YT creator is connecting with the community." "As well as how everyone is keeping this video alive," another added. "This man's first subscriber has been waiting for another video for 15 years...," a third joked.