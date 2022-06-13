हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PUBG game

PUBG: Teenager feels humiliated after losing the game, commits suicide

The incident was discovered just days after another PUBG-related criminal case in Lucknow was filed.

PUBG: Teenager feels humiliated after losing the game, commits suicide

New Delhi: After being humiliated post losing a PUBG mobile game, a 15-year-old lad from Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, reportedly committed suicide. The adolescent was allegedly taunted for losing a PUBG game while spending the summer holidays with his father and relatives, revealed a report. The deceased's mother, who is divorced from his father, has raised suspicions about his death and has filed a case of suspicious death under Section 174 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure).

The incident was discovered just days after another PUBG-related criminal case in Lucknow was filed. According to accounts, a 16-year-old kid shot and killed his mother after she refused to play an online action game with him. From September 2020, the original PUBG Mobile will be banned in India for security concerns. In the country, new PUBG variants such Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and PUBG New State are currently available to play. Read More: Here are the 5 most important software updates in Apple iPhone 2022

 

According to the national daily, the 15-year-old youngster was playing PUBG with his cousins on June 11. After being mocked by cousins, the teen's father stopped him from playing the action game, which apparently made him even angrier. Read More: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 13 June: Check website, steps to redeem

The report quoted Chilakalapudi Circle Inspector V Narayana highlights, "He slept alone in a room after dinner and committed suicide by hanging. Family relatives reported the child spent most of his time on his phone playing games and was depressed after being teased for losing the game. On Sunday morning, when his father knocked on the door, he did not open it. The boy was dangling from the fan when the family members busted into the door."

Another PUBG-related death was reported earlier this month in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. A 16-year-old Lucknow boy allegedly killed his mother when she prohibited him from playing the action mobile game, as previously said. According to the authorities, the kid hid the body for over two days in a room and locked his younger sister in another room. The child allegedly offered his pal Rs 5,000 to dispose of the body. His pals refused and returned home, according to officials.

Many experts have already addressed mental health issues about online action games. Ninong Ering, an MP from Arunachal Pradesh, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, demanding that the government not allow PUBG developer Krafton to relaunch BGMI in India. On Twitter, Ering revealed the letter he wrote to Prime Minister Modi.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PUBG gamePUBGPUBG deathAndhra PradeshSuicideOnline games
Next
Story

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 13 June: Check website, steps to redeem

Must Watch

PT6M35S

National Herald Case: Delhiites may face trouble due to Congress's protest