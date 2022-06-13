PUBG: Teenager feels humiliated after losing the game, commits suicide

New Delhi: After being humiliated post losing a PUBG mobile game, a 15-year-old lad from Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, reportedly committed suicide. The adolescent was allegedly taunted for losing a PUBG game while spending the summer holidays with his father and relatives, revealed a report. The deceased's mother, who is divorced from his father, has raised suspicions about his death and has filed a case of suspicious death under Section 174 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure).

The incident was discovered just days after another PUBG-related criminal case in Lucknow was filed. According to accounts, a 16-year-old kid shot and killed his mother after she refused to play an online action game with him. From September 2020, the original PUBG Mobile will be banned in India for security concerns. In the country, new PUBG variants such Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and PUBG New State are currently available to play.

According to the national daily, the 15-year-old youngster was playing PUBG with his cousins on June 11. After being mocked by cousins, the teen's father stopped him from playing the action game, which apparently made him even angrier.

The report quoted Chilakalapudi Circle Inspector V Narayana highlights, "He slept alone in a room after dinner and committed suicide by hanging. Family relatives reported the child spent most of his time on his phone playing games and was depressed after being teased for losing the game. On Sunday morning, when his father knocked on the door, he did not open it. The boy was dangling from the fan when the family members busted into the door."

Another PUBG-related death was reported earlier this month in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. A 16-year-old Lucknow boy allegedly killed his mother when she prohibited him from playing the action mobile game, as previously said. According to the authorities, the kid hid the body for over two days in a room and locked his younger sister in another room. The child allegedly offered his pal Rs 5,000 to dispose of the body. His pals refused and returned home, according to officials.

Many experts have already addressed mental health issues about online action games. Ninong Ering, an MP from Arunachal Pradesh, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, demanding that the government not allow PUBG developer Krafton to relaunch BGMI in India. On Twitter, Ering revealed the letter he wrote to Prime Minister Modi.