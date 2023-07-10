How To Delete Your Account On The Meta-owned Threads App?

In what is said to be Twitter's direct rival, Mark Zuckerberg recently launched Threads, claiming it to be a "friendly" alternative to the microblogging website. While the Meta-owned platform seems fresh and new to try your hands on, it turns out that users can’t delete their Threads account once they sign up on the site. If you're also among the ones who have downloaded the application but want to get rid of it, we are here to offer some help.

While users cannot delete their Threads account without touching their Instagram handle, they can still deactivate it for the time being. In clear terms, it is presently impossible to delete your Threads account without deleting your Instagram.

"You may deactivate your Threads profile at any time, but your Threads profile can only be deleted by deleting your Instagram account," reads a note in Threads’ privacy policy.

How to deactivate your Threads account?

1. Go to your Threads application on your device and click on the profile picture in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

2. Click on the menu icon and go to the settings menu.

3. Select 'Account'.

4. Click on the 'Deactivate' profile option to deactivate your account.

5. Choosing this will log you out of the app and redirect you to the login screen.

Note: Deactivating your Threads account will mean that your entire profile along with the threads, replies, likes, and followers will be also temporarily disabled. However, the account will not be deleted. You may reactivate it anytime by logging in with your username and password.

On the other hand, if someone wants to delete their Threads account permanently, they will have to delete their Instagram account too. It may be expected that Instagram will eventually allow users to separately delete their Threads accounts. However, nothing is confirmed yet.

About Threads app

Launched on July 5, the Threads app is already nearing 100 million users in less than a week. Presently, the app is dependent on Instagram. Thus, one will essentially need an Instagram account to use Threads.