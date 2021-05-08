हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WhatsApp privacy policy

Not ready to accept privacy policy? WhatsApp will limit THESE features for accounts

WhatsApp will further let users call back a missed voice or video call and notifications will continue to come and users will have to read the messages, and respond to them as well. However, there is a catch. These things will only be available for just a few weeks as WhatsApp will eventually stop users from receiving incoming calls or notifications essentially cutting off services. 

Not ready to accept privacy policy? WhatsApp will limit THESE features for accounts

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has scrapped its May 15 deadline for users to accept its controversial privacy policy update and said not accepting the terms will not lead to deletion of accounts.

WhatsApp had faced severe backlash over user concerns that data was being shared with parent company Facebook.

The Facebook-owned messaging platform has now decided to not deactivate those accounts but will start limiting features. Also, it will continue to send reminders about the new privacy policy.

According to a report, a WhatsApp spokesperson told Android Central those who haven’t accepted the new policy will have “limited account functionality,” which basically means that users will be unable to access their chat list but they can answer voice and video calls. 

WhatsApp will further let users call back a missed voice or video call and notifications will continue to come and users will have to read the messages, and respond to them as well.

However, there is a catch. These things will only be available for just a few weeks as WhatsApp will eventually stop users from receiving incoming calls or notifications essentially cutting off services. 

Then users will be either given an option to accept the new policy or end up losing their WhatsApp account.

