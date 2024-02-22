trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2723819
NewsTechnology
NOTHING

Nothing Announces Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh As New Brand Ambassador

Nothing is set to launch its upcoming smartphone, Phone (2a), on March 5 in India. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 06:24 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nothing Announces Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh As New Brand Ambassador File Photo

New Delhi: London-based consumer technology brand Nothing on Thursday announced Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as its new brand ambassador. He will be the face of Nothing smartphones and will be seen in the brand's upcoming campaigns.

"Nothing's commitment to breaking the clutter in the smartphone industry is truly inspiring. I can't wait to collaborate with Nothing and create something truly exceptional together," Ranveer said in a statement. The actor will feature in digital, print, and TVC campaigns for Nothing phones.

"Our ambitions are expanding day by day in the Indian market, and after establishing manufacturing here and as we're opening numerous service centres across the country, this partnership is a natural next step to further grow our brand," said co-founder of Nothing, Akis Evangelidis.

Nothing is set to launch its upcoming smartphone, Phone (2a), on March 5 in India. Earlier this week, the company announced that Phone (2a) will feature a custom Dimensity 7200 Pro processor co-engineered with MediaTek. (Also Read: iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G Launched In India: Check Bank Offers, Discounts And Specs)

Built on TSMC's latest second-generation 4nm process technology -Phone (2a)'s processor effortlessly powers through any task with unparalleled power efficiency and blazing speed, according to the company. Founded in 2020, Nothing has released three audio products, two smartphones to date, and, as of September last year.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
Pakistan Election Result 2024: DNA: Who will form the next Pakistan govt?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is government ready to give MSP guarantee on maize and cotton?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Rahul Gandhi clashing with Big B?
DNA Video
DNA: India China Border: Zee News ground report from LAC