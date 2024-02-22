iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G Launched In India: Check Bank Offers, Discounts And Specs

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker iQOO has finally launched India’s most affordable iQOO Neo 9 Pro smartphone in India today. The newly launched smartphone will be available in two colour options: Fiery Red and Conqueror Black.

The handset is available for storage options. For the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB base model, the smartphone is priced at Rs 33,999. This model is available for purchase via Amazon India and the official iQOO India website, starting March 21.

The 8GB+256GB variant is available at Rs 34,999, while the 12GB+256GB version is priced at Rs 36,999. Both these models are available for purchase starting February 22 for users who pre-booked the device, and February 23 for all users.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Bank Offers and Discounts

The company is also offering a limited-time special memory upgrade offer which is valid until February 26. During this period, customers can enjoy a Rs 1,000 discount on both the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G. After this offer, the prices stand at Rs 36,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively, until the specified date.

The moment you've been waiting for is here, sale is live (for pre-book customers) #iQOONeo9Pro is now available for just Rs. 34,999*! Get your hands on the Dual Chip Powerhouse @amazonIN and https://t.co/7tsZtgDjuv #iQOO #PowerToWin #iQOONeo9Pro pic.twitter.com/N4xOe1mQ6e February 22, 2024

Furthermore, iQOO has introduced exclusive bank offers in collaboration with HDFC and ICICI Bank, offering a Rs 2,000 discount to buyers using their debit or credit cards.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Specifications

The new launch comes with a stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED display, offering a remarkable 144Hz refresh rate and an impressive 3000 nits of brightness, ensuring vibrant visuals and smooth transitions. Users will receive three years of Android updates and four years of security updates with Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box.

Running on the latest Android 14 operating system, users can expect a seamless and intuitive experience. On the rear, it features a powerful 50MP main camera coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, promising exceptional photography capabilities.

Powering this device is a robust 5160mAh battery, supplemented by rapid 120W FlashCharge+ technology, ensuring prolonged usage without compromising on speed. (Also Read: Realme 12+ 5G Launch Officially Confirmed In India; Check Date And Time)

Under the hood, it's driven by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, delivering unmatched performance and efficiency. Moreover, the newly launched smartphone packs a Supercomputing Chip Q1 for enhancing the gaming experience.

To keep temperatures in check during intense gaming sessions, it incorporates a sophisticated 6k VC cooling system, ensuring optimal performance even under demanding conditions.