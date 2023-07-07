Nothing Drops In India: Phone (2), Ear (2) Available At Company's Exclusive Pop-Up Store In Bengaluru On July 13

New Delhi: Nothing has unveiled ‘Nothing Drops’ around the world, meaning the first locations where you can buy Phone (2) and Ear (2) black in person. They will be starting from July 13 at the selected locations globally with exclusive perks and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Not only interest buyers can purchase Nothing latest items, but they can also experience the world of Nothing. There will be chances to meet the Nothing team, receive exclusive gifts, sample food and drink and feel a part of the Nothing Community.

The locations where Nothing Drops Will Be Set Up:

Bengaluru, India

Nothing Drops is coming to the Silicon valley of India, Bengaluru on July 14, 2023 at 7 PM IST. It will be set up at Lulu Mall, Gopalapura, Binnipete, Bengaluru. The customers can buy Phone (2), Ear Black (2), Ear Stick, Power (45w), and Phone (2) accessories.

Other locations are Dubai (July 15), London (July 13), New York (July 13), Tokyo (July 15), Malaysia (July 15), Berlin (July 15), Dublin (July 15), and Rotterdam (July 20).

Nothing Phone (2) and Ear (2) Black To Be Launched On July 11

Here are the expected features Of Nothing Phone (2):

Nothing Phone (2) Design and Display:

The phone is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to have a sleek design with a glass front and back protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, along with an aluminum frame. The device may also come with multiple LED lights, which is known as Glyphs, on the back for notifications, charging progress, and a blinking red light as a video recording indicator. It is said to have an IP53 rating for splash, water, and dust resistance.

Nothing Phone (2) Operating System and Performance:

The Nothing Phone 2 is rumored to run on Android 13, possibly customized with Nothing OS. It may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The graphics processing is expected to be handled by the Adreno 730 GPU.

Nothing Phone (2) Memory and Storage:

The device is rumored to come in two variants: one with 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM, and another with 256GB of internal storage and either 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

Nothing Phone (2) Camera:

The Nothing Phone 2 is expected to sport a dual-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera. The rear camera system is likely to offer LED flash, panorama, and HDR capabilities. On the front, there might be a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.5 aperture.

Nothing Phone (2) Battery and Charging:

The phone is rumored to be equipped with a non-removable 4700mAh lithium-ion battery. It is expected to support 33W wired charging. Wireless charging with a 15W power output and 5W reverse wireless charging capability may also be included.

Nothing Phone (2) Colors:

The rumored color options for the Nothing Phone 2 are White and Black.