Nothing Ear (Stick) goes on limited sale today on Flipkart; Get Rs 1000 discount

The much-awaited Nothing Ear (Stick) earbud will go on sale for the first time in India today. The sale will begin at 12 (noon) at Flipkart and certain users will be able to get a discount of Rs 1000 as well. The device is already listed on the e-commerce platform and while the official sale will begin on November 17 on Flipkart and Myntra, a limited sale is being launched today.

Nothing has already announced that it will give a discount of Rs 1000 on its Ear (Stick) to buyers who already have a Nothing product - be it Nothing Smartphone or Nothing Ear 1. Manu Sharma, Vice President & General Manager of Nothing India, said in a tweet on November 3, "As a thank you, our supporters can experience Ear (stick) for less. We are giving Rs 1000 off on Ear (stick), only on Flipkart, exclusively to anyone who owns a Nothing product. You can use it on 14 Nov, 12 PM during our limited drops. Or wait for open sales, when you can use it anytime from 17 Nov, 12 PM onwards on Flipkart. Offer is valid for a limited time period."

Thus, if you have a Nothing product, you can buy the Nothing Ear (Stick) today before the official sale begins on November 17. Though the discount is a limited-time offer, it will be available from November 17 as well.

As per the Flipkart listing, some of the features of Nothing Ear (Stick) are a comfortable ergonomic design, 12.6 mm custom driver, Bass Lock technology to prevent the bass loss, customisable EQ settings, improved Clear Voice Technology for clear calls, IP54 dust, water and sweat resistance, Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair and Bluetooth version 5.2.

Nothing Ear (Stick) claims to offer 7 hours of listening time and up to 3 hours of talk time with the earbuds and has a 12.6 mm custom driver. It is priced at Rs 8,499. The device is available for sale in 40 countries including the UK, USA and Europe starting November 3.

Nothing Ear Stick weighs 4.4g per earbud and comes with Bass Lock Technology - a smart software that measures the user’s unique ear canal shape and the fit of the earbuds, and detects how much bass is lost during wear. It then adjusts the equaliser automatically to the optimal level.

Ear (stick) press controls are located on each earbud and work even if your fingers are wet. The press controls allow users to play, pause, skip tracks, activate voice assistance and change volume.